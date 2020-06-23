Video: Behind The Scenes Look at Moroso Performance Products

Moroso Performance Products is an extremely well-known brand within the performance industry. You don’t stick around for 52 years (and counting) without making quality products for a large variety of applications, and that is exactly Moroso’s modus operandi. With more than 4,000 products in its catalog, a majority of those products are produced in-house.

Obviously, that is a huge undertaking, but as Moroso has expanded over the decades, the operation has become a manufacturing powerhouse. Since Moroso products are used by a range of enthusiasts — from cruising around town to the top tiers of professional motorsports — care has to be taken to ensure everything that rolls off of the loading docks is up to snuff.

To highlight their process, the Moroso team put together a video of the behind-the-scenes operation of the company. Starting in the research and development department, and then moving into the production side of things, the video showcases the development of a part, from a graphic on a computer screen, to it taking shape from raw materials, to the final finishing, and packaging process.

Featured particularly heavily is the manufacturing of their semi- and fully fabricated oil pans, and both the fabrication and fitting processes. One thing which is readily apparent throughout the video is that the labor going into each part isn’t just in building it, but in quality control processes as well.

A good number of the products Moroso manufacturers fall firmly into the “precision product” section and require skilled manufacturing and assembly, especially when talking about the vacuum pump and dry-sump oiling systems. The video ends back where it started, in the R&D section, with the in-house engine dyno and installation shop. Because the only way you keep the catalog growing is by staying on top of new models and applications.

Having been around this industry since 1968, Moroso accomplishes the balancing act of maintaining and updating legacy products which still have a spot in the current marketplace (I’m looking at you, Moroso engine block filler) and producing new parts to meet the market’s evolving needs (like billet-aluminum Gen-III Hemi valve covers).

While the basic tenets of performance are the same as they always have been, modern technology and applications have taken the performance aftermarket to a whole new level. There aren’t many companies that have been able to keep up with the times, but Moroso is one on the shortlist.