Video: Ford Announces Fully Hybrid 2021 PowerBoost F-150

By David Chick October 06, 2020

Whether it’s a bad omen or a thrilling revelation, Ford is making some big news today. A recent announcement came out about the 2021 F-150 PowerBoost, which will feature a full hybrid powertrain in the bestselling full-size pickup. To elaborate, “full hybrid” denotes that the electric motor and gasoline-powered engine can operate independently of one another and provide either total or partial power to the vehicle.

This is a big deal in a market where electric powertrains are still in their infancy. It isn’t as ambitious as offering a fully electric powertrain like, say, the Cybertruck or Bollinger B2, but it’s still indicative of the changes taking place in the truck world.

Ford's testing regimen on the PowerBoost F-150 included driving off-road in Borrego Springs, California.

As part of the announcement, Ford was quick to share details about the research and development that went into the PowerBoost. Evidently, the truck is being treated the same as would a gas-powered F-150. “Just because it’s a hybrid doesn’t mean we treated PowerBoost with kid gloves,” said Craig Schmatz, F-150 chief engineer. “To earn Built Ford Tough certification, PowerBoost went through the torture testing we put all of our powertrains through. No F-150 powertrain gets a pass. We have one standard for quality and durability.”

The video above showcases just what sort of torture testing Ford placed on the PowerBoost. It starts with off-roading in Borrego Springs, California. Just as the video states, this area contains harsh yet fun terrain including rocks, hill climbs, sand, gravel, and more. It’s a great location to put a truck through its off-road paces. From there, Ford brought the F-150 to its proving grounds in Romeo, Michigan, where it got treated to durability tests on custom-made tracks.

Other tests included battery testing in Akron, New York, as well as towing tests on the Davis Dam in Arizona. With all these tests passed, it seems as though the PowerBoost has proven itself.

We’re eager to get our hands on one of these PowerBoosts as soon as they become available to the press. What sorts of torture tests do you want to see these F-150s endure? Let us know in the comments below.

About the author

David Chick

David Chick comes to us ready for adventure. With passions that span clean and fast Corvettes all the way to down and dirty off-road vehicles (just ask him about his dream Jurassic Park Explorer), David's eclectic tastes lend well to his multiple automotive writing passions.
Read My Articles
 

