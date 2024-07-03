Video: Talking Precision Timing Sets With The Team At Engine Pro

gregacosta
By Greg Acosta July 03, 2024

When it comes to timing sets for your engine, you can spend as much or as little as you want. You can purchase individual components, or a kit that includes everything you need for an all-new timing system. The team at Engine Pro knows this, because they manufacture a range of precision timing components ranging from basic stock replacements, to upgraded high-performance adjustable units.

Looking at the spectrum of features available in a timing set, let’s first look at what the timing set’s job is. At the most basic level, its job is to keep the camshaft and crankshaft in sync with one another. This can be accomplished through the use of a simple cast cam gear, along with a cast crank gear with half the tooth count, and a simple timing chain. For most stock or stock-ish rebuilds, that’s all you need. But, once you start upgrading there are three main point of improvement.

The first point of improvement is the adjustability of the components. Really, you only need adjustability in your timing set if you plan on fiddling with your camshaft’s timing, looking for every last horsepower from your combination. While the basic timing sets will have two dots to line up, to get your cam installed where it needs to be in relation to the crank, there is usually improvements to be had in adjusting the camshaft. That is usually accomplished through a multi-keyway crank sprocket. Simply choose from the available options and slide the crank gear on, lining up that setting’s particular keyway with the Woodruff key in the crank. For further fine-tuning, there are also adjustable cam sprockets available.

double roller adjustable timing sets

Here, you can see some of the features of performance timing sets. This is a steel double-roller cam sprocket, with a nine-way adjustable crankshaft sprocket, and offset bushings for the cam sprocket, allowing for even more adjustability.

The second point of improvement is in the materials of the sprockets. While most cam and crankshaft gears are made from cast iron, there are a multitude of materials and methods available as upgrades, all the way up to completely billet-steel sprockets. While your average rebuild — even a high-performance one — won’t need that level of strength in a gearset, it is an available option.

The third point of improvement is the chain. While the stock timing chain is perfectly acceptable in a stock rebuild, there are plenty upgrades available besides additional strength through improved materials, there are chains with larger rollers in the links — up to .250-inch in diameter — and of course, the option of doubling the number of links in the system with a double-roller setup.

As Alan Stevenson explains in the video, things are rapidly advancing in the world of timing sets, and the team at Engine Pro are working hard to not only stay on top of the advancements in the market, but actually be ahead of the curve.

Article Sources

Engine Parts Group
https://www.enginepro.com
(303) 424-3200
gregacosta

About the author

Greg Acosta

Greg has spent nineteen years and counting in automotive publishing, with most of his work having a very technical focus. Always interested in how things work, he enjoys sharing his passion for automotive technology with the reader.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Can a Mustang GT Go Faster than a GT500 for Less Money?

News

Can a Mustang GT Go Faster than a GT500 for Less Money?

BMR Suspension Weld-On Anti-Roll Bar Kit for 1979-2004 Mustangs

New Products

BMR Suspension Weld-On Anti-Roll Bar Kit for 1979-2004 Mustangs

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading