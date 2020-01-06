Video: Watch This 2020 Shelby GT500 Break Into the 9’s at the Track!

By Kelly Getzelman January 06, 2020

We are less than a week into the 2020 race season, and we are already witnessing just how impressive Ford’s flagship Mustang, the 2020 Shelby GT500, is performing at the track with only minimal upgrades.

This week, a video surfaced on YouTube documenting the team at Evolution Performance as they became the first performance shop in the country to hit the 9-second mark in a 2020 Shelby GT500!

The record-breaking pass, which took part at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida, was a collaborative effort between the team at Evolution, Lund Racing, and Kong Performance.

Shelby GT500

Photo Credit: Evolution Performance

While we have witnessed several different GT500s make multiple passes in stock form, this particular build is tuned by Lund Racing, and arrived at the track with a mindblowing 940 rear wheel horsepower with Injector Dynamics 1300x injectors and tuned on E85.

The Shelby also features a Kong Performance ported stock supercharger, 2.650 pulley, Kooks Long Tube Headers with off-road X-pipe, and stock 20-inch wheels on Mickey Thompson SS drag radials.

But what makes this ten-minute video so impressive is we get to witness the team at Evolution Performance as they dial in the Shelby GT500 immediately after each pass.

The first pass yielded a 10.53 e.t. at 138 mph launching at only 1200 rpm! Once the team had finished their shakedown run, it was time to turn it up.

The second pass yielded a time of 10.204 at 139.44 mph. By raising the launch point to 2700 rpm, the team improved their pass and actually gained a mile-per-hour on this run.

After reviewing the data logs from the previous runs, Lund Racing sent an updated tune with the hopes that it could get the flagship Shelby into the 9-second range.

And the final result? Evolution Performance managed to capture an impressive 9.939 e.t. at 140.43 mph quarter-mile pass, making this Evolution Performance-built GT500 the first Shelby GT500 in the nines!

It’s important to point out that as the time of publishing, GT500s are still limited to launching at the max stock 3,200 rpm, but we know it’s only a matter of time before the launch limiter is unlocked.

It is hard to deny that the new 2020 Shelby GT500s are something special, and have plenty of untapped power just waiting to be unleashed come race day.

We are excited to see what the teams at Evolution Performance, Lund Racing, and Kong Performance have in store next for this new model year vehicle.

