Wild 2.3-Liter EcoBoost Mini Boat Appears Online

At Ford Muscle, we’ve encountered some pretty interesting boats over the years. We’re well aware that if it floats or flies, it’s going to be expensive — perhaps that’s why we’ve stuck with cars. For those with the funds to indulge in marine adventures though, we’ve seen everything from Godzilla-powered jet boats to turbocharged Coyote-powered vessels. However, a smaller-scale boat recently caught our attention on our feed. This unique craft features a complete 2.3-liter EcoBoost swap, blending automotive performance with nautical fun in an exciting new way.

EcoBoost Or EcoBoat

Our fascination with this EcoBoost-swapped boat stems from its innovative use of an engine typically found in cars like the Ford Mustang and Focus ST. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine is known for its impressive balance of broad powerband and low-end torque, making it a standout in the inline-four field. Additionally, the EcoBoost engine weighs in at just under 100 pounds less than its Coyote counterpart, making it an excellent choice for a river boat.

The owner of this boat completed a full EcoBoost swap, retaining the direct injection system but opting for enhanced tunability with a complete Link G4 standalone ECU. This setup is tuned by Engineered Motorsports Solutions, a leader in pushing the boundaries of the EcoBoost platform with their 1,000-horsepower EcoBoost drag car and numerous other EcoBoost-equipped vehicles. Although there hasn’t been any engine dyno testing or racing events to provide specific numbers or time slips, one thing is certain: riding in this boat must be an absolute thrill!

Keep The Boats Coming

As mentioned before, boats might not be our primary focus based on budget alone, but if it’s powered by a Blue Oval engine, you can bet we’re eager to jump in and hold on tight. So, feel free to send us your jet boats, v-drives, ski boats, or mini boats. We’re always up for a thrilling ride!