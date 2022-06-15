Win This Ford Bronco Raptor

The newest member of the Ford Bronco model line-up is the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. This new Bronco Raptor is the most powerful street-legal Bronco ever. It was developed by the same team that designed and engineered the extremely popular Ford F-150 Raptor. The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was inspired by the enormously successful Ultra4 Racing Ford Broncos competing in demanding rock-racing events such as the famous King of the Hammers held annually in Johnson Valley, California.

This particular 2022 Bronco Raptor is decked out in a color Ford is calling Area 51. Underneath that coat are premium off-road technology and robust off-road capabilities. Some of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor features worth highlighting are its fully boxed, high strength steel frame, new shock towers that increase wheel travel and off-road durability, and heavy-duty skid plates covering the driveline from front to back.

Ford developed special-performance axles for the Bronco Raptor like those used on the Bronco race truck. The solid rear axle is upgraded to a semi-float Dana 50 Heavy-Duty AdvanTEK axle. The Dana 44 AdvanTEK front-drive has upgraded half-shafts. Track width was increased from 65 inches to 73.6 over a base Bronco. Ground clearance is a hair more than 13.1 inches, which is nearly 5 inches taller than a base four-door Ford Bronco.

A collaboration with FOX created the Ford Bronco Raptor High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (HOSS) system that features uniquely tuned FOX 3.1 Internal Bypass Semi-Active Dampers front and rear. The Ford Bronco Raptor features 13 inches of wheel travel up front and 14 inches at the rear, twice that of the base Ford Bronco. A set of BFGoodrich 37-inch (37×12.50R17LT) KO2 all-terrain tires are standard issue on the Ford Bronco Raptor.

However, at the same time you do have the opportunity to donate to Fair Lane: Home of Clara and Henry Ford in support of its ongoing educational and preservation efforts.

The Fair Lane Estate is located in Dearborn, Michigan, and holds the private laboratory space in which Henry Ford tinkered with new ideas that led to great discoveries. It’s open to the public, seven days a week, from 8 am to 6 pm.