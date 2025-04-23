Deep sea explorers searching the wreck of a famed World War II aircraft carrier recently stumbled upon a truly unexpected artifact: the remains of a classic American car.

Resting miles below the Pacific Ocean inside the hull of the U.S.S. Yorktown, oceanographers with NOAA captured images of what appears to be a Ford woody wagon from the early 1940s.

The discovery occurred during a recent remotely operated submersible dive on the Yorktown wreck, located near elevator three within the ship.

Based on the initial photographs, experts tentatively identified the vehicle as a 1940 or 1941 Ford Super DeLuxe station wagon, distinguished by its wood body paneling popular during that era. Finding this particular car inside an aircraft carrier sunk during wartime presents historians with a genuine puzzle.

Space aboard carriers was always at an extreme premium, reserved for aircraft, munitions, and essential equipment – making the presence of a personal automobile highly unusual. The mystery deepens considering Yorktown’s final hours after the Battle of Midway in June 1942.

The carrier sustained heavy bomb damage during thebattle but remained afloat initially. Historical accounts detail desperate efforts by the crew to save the ship, including jettisoning heavy items like anti-aircraft guns and even damaged airplanes overboard to correct the vessel’s list.

Why this Ford woody wagon avoided being pushed into the ocean during that critical period remains unanswered. One possible clue involves the Yorktown’s role as the flagship for Rear Admiral Frank Fletcher during the battle. Ford Super DeLuxe models commonly served as staff cars for high-ranking officers during that period.

Some speculate the admiral or another senior officer owned the Woody. This ownership might explain why the crew gave it special treatment, choosing not to discard it alongside other non-essential heavy gear.

The U.S.S. Yorktown itself played a heroic role in the Pacific theater before finally sinking after being torpedoed by a Japanese submarine days after the Midway battle.

Its resting place, three miles deep near Hawaii, remained hidden until discovered in 1998 by Dr. Robert Ballard, famed for also finding the Titanic.

While finding vehicles in shipwrecks isn’t entirely unheard of, this Ford Woody’s location inside a key WWII warship makes it exceptionally unique.

This startling find serves as a reminder that even well-documented historical sites submerged deep beneath the ocean can still hold surprising secrets waiting decades later for discovery.