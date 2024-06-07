Project Magneto: Build Summary

scottparker
By Scott Parker June 07, 2024

After a having a ball pushing our GT500 project at the drag strip, I fell in love with the S550 Mustang all over again. And I knew I had to have one…more over, as someone without the means to buy a GT500, I wanted to see if I could go just as fast for less money. And so we embarked upon Project Magneto, our 90k-mile 2018 Mustang GT named for its Magnetic Gray paint and its similarity to the X-men character that also believed genetically modified was superior. 

After starting with baseline testing on RC Components Street King wheels and Mickey Thompson Street S/S tires, we spent the winter getting the suspension overhauled with Steeda components including springs and shocks (front and rear), the driveline was next on the checklist – getting a carbon fiber driveshaft from QA1 and axles from TDSS, and with boost on the horizon – we knew that billet oil pump gears were a must – Melling came through.

2018 Mustang GT Steeda suspension

Steeda was a key partner on this build, helping us navigate the S550 platform to build a winning combination

The centerpiece of the build was a VMP Loki supercharger kit, which is based on the same TVS2650 blower as the GT500’s Predator. Unfortunately after the install we encountered several issues, including a blown-out cat and a slipping transmission. Kooks and Suncoast got Project Magneto running better than ever, as a tank full of 93-octane mixed with BOOSTane fueled a 666hp dyno pull. And at Darlington Dragway, Project Magneto went a new personal best – 10.72 at 129.98mph with a 1.74 short-time. We managed to go even faster at the NMCA & NMRA All-Star Nationals at Rockingham, running True Street we scored a 10.68 at 130mph (1.70 sixty-foot).

Project Magneto 2018 Mustang GT drag racing project

Project Magneto makes a mid-10-second pass at Darlington Dragway

Up next is a set of larger and stickier Mickey Thompson drag radials with beadlock RC wheels to try and lower our short-time (and the e.t. in the process). Stand bye for this story as well as a full video on our YouTube channel and plenty of video on Facebook and Instagram.

Scott Parker

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
