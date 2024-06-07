After a having a ball pushing our GT500 project at the drag strip, I fell in love with the S550 Mustang all over again. And I knew I had to have one…more over, as someone without the means to buy a GT500, I wanted to see if I could go just as fast for less money. And so we embarked upon Project Magneto, our 90k-mile 2018 Mustang GT named for its Magnetic Gray paint and its similarity to the X-men character that also believed genetically modified was superior.

After starting with baseline testing on RC Components Street King wheels and Mickey Thompson Street S/S tires, we spent the winter getting the suspension overhauled with Steeda components including springs and shocks (front and rear), the driveline was next on the checklist – getting a carbon fiber driveshaft from QA1 and axles from TDSS, and with boost on the horizon – we knew that billet oil pump gears were a must – Melling came through.

The centerpiece of the build was a VMP Loki supercharger kit, which is based on the same TVS2650 blower as the GT500’s Predator. Unfortunately after the install we encountered several issues, including a blown-out cat and a slipping transmission. Kooks and Suncoast got Project Magneto running better than ever, as a tank full of 93-octane mixed with BOOSTane fueled a 666hp dyno pull. And at Darlington Dragway, Project Magneto went a new personal best – 10.72 at 129.98mph with a 1.74 short-time. We managed to go even faster at the NMCA & NMRA All-Star Nationals at Rockingham, running True Street we scored a 10.68 at 130mph (1.70 sixty-foot).

Up next is a set of larger and stickier Mickey Thompson drag radials with beadlock RC wheels to try and lower our short-time (and the e.t. in the process). Stand bye for this story as well as a full video on our YouTube channel and plenty of video on Facebook and Instagram.