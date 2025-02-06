The FordMuscle Network

Project SC650 Gets Boosted Efficiency From UPR’s Catch Can

jameselkins
By James Elkins February 06, 2025

Many projects tend to snowball out of control, with parts being added without a clear plan — something we’ve all been guilty of at one point. After all, who doesn’t enjoy bolting shiny new components onto their hot rod, even if they don’t necessarily add value? This time, however, we aimed to be a bit more financially responsible, ensuring every upgrade serves a solid purpose beyond just looking cool — or at least attempts to do so.

After completing our track upgrades with new wheels, tires, brakes, and suspension, we shifted our focus to the engine bay. Having recently installed a ProCharger supercharger, we want to ensure proper crankcase pressure management in a clean, efficient manner. After all, the last thing we want is fluids dripping onto the track and sending us back to the pits. To find the perfect solution, we reached out to UPR Products to learn more about their catch can system and install it on our build.

Catch Can

UPR offers a number of catch can solutions for modern Mustangs. We chose the 2024-25 Mustang GT ProCharger VTA Billet Breather Tank (PN 5029-204; $289.99) for our combination.

Rhyme & Reason

Catch cans are more than just eye-catching additions to your engine bay; they offer significant benefits for performance and engine longevity. To learn more, we spoke with UPR Marketing Director Sharad Raldiris.

“Modern engines rely on low-viscosity oils to improve fuel economy, but these lightweight oils are more prone to vaporizing,” he explained. “Oil vapor from the crankcase is drawn into the intake manifold through the PCV system, which contaminates the air/fuel mixture in the combustion chamber and can lead to carbon buildup on the intake valves.”

UPR made the installation process incredibly easy with pre-assembled, braided Continental hoses and billet hose ends. The push-button fittings sped up the process, reducing the need for throwing wrenches and keeping the swear jar from filling up too quickly. One of the most innovative features, however, was the quick-release mechanism that allows you to remove the catch can without any tools. It’s a great design for when we finally make it to the track!

Given our move to forced induction, we wanted to confirm whether a catch can is still essential for boosted applications. Sharad Raldiris of UPR provided key insights:

“Boosted engines experience higher cylinder pressures compared to naturally aspirated ones. This increase in pressure generates more blow-by, which leads to greater amounts of oil vapor,” Raldiris explains. “UPR’s closed catch can systems filter oil vapor before returning crankcase air to the intake manifold, while our open systems filter the vapor before venting crankcase air to the atmosphere. In both cases, the oil vapor and contaminants are prevented from entering the intake manifold, ensuring the engine stays clean and runs efficiently.”

We decided to step up our UPR game with a baffled, billet one-way valve cover crankcase breather kit. This simple upgrade replaces the factory oil fill cap and helps manage crankcase pressure by venting it to the atmosphere. With a high-performance check ball in place, it stops unmetered air from sneaking in. The four internal baffles help control oil, freeing up horsepower and improving performance, especially under boost. It’s a solid choice for both street and race builds, which aligns with Project SC650s end goal.

Stay Clean My Friends

Incorporating a catch can into Project SC650’s build wasn’t just about keeping things clean — it was an investment in the performance and longevity of our 2024 Mustang. With forced induction joining the party, managing crankcase pressure becomes even more critical. UPR’s innovative systems offer peace of mind, filtering harmful oil vapor to prevent contamination and carbon buildup, ultimately protecting the engine’s health. 

Whether on the track or the street, ensuring our Gen 4 Coyote engine runs smoothly is paramount, and this small but essential upgrade makes a big impact. Now, with our catch can installed, we’re one step closer to unleashing the full potential of our build.

Catch Can

The UPR Catch Can is more than just a fluid container — it’s a thoughtfully designed piece built for performance and longevity. Crafted from 6061 aluminum, the can features internal baffles to help manage oil vapor effectively. The included pre-assembled lines streamline the installation process, making life a bit easier for enthusiasts. To further enhance the look and function of our engine bay, we added the baffled billet one-way valve cover crankcase breather kit, adding a touch of billet goodness and contributing to a cleaner, more efficient setup.

