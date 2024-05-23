Prepping For Added Amperage Draw With Powermaster

I like to consider myself a forward thinker when it comes to building cars, but sometimes I have to learn from past mistakes. Take, for instance, my first-generation Lightning, which experienced a strange running issue where the fuel pressure dropped, the battery lost power, and the fans kicked off. Despite fortifying the engine to handle all the power my supercharger could throw at it, I overlooked the massive amperage draw from the electric fans, fuel pump, injectors, and electronics. The 95-amp alternator that came with the 351W engine was clearly clinging to life. It wasn’t until I reviewed the logs and witnessed firsthand what was happening that I realized I should have upgraded to a Powermaster Performance alternator long ago. If I had done so, I could have saved myself a lot of headaches.

Amped Up

While my 2011 Expedition will only reach the pit row of any race course and is unlikely to ever achieve the capabilities for a 10-second quarter-mile pass, the issue of amperage draw remains crucial. It’s being prepared for overlanding, towing, and even camping at the track. Although it may not be fuel pumps and fans causing the draw this time, the added electronics to entertain the kids and the off-roading tools and lights are sure to highlight the issue of amperage draw once again. This time, I learned from my mistakes and preemptively prepared for success.

You might recall my recent battery upgrade on the Expedition to an Optima Yellow Top. While this was intended for deep cycle discharging while the vehicle is not running, it’s equally important to maintain battery health while the engine is running. To achieve this, I had to ensure that my alternator could keep up with the amperage draw without draining the battery during driving or causing damage to itself or the battery.

There are numerous articles discussing how to select the right alternator, but for my specific needs, I knew the factory 155-amp alternator would struggle to keep up. Plus, considering the engine was rapidly approaching the 165,000-mile mark, it was bound (no pun intended) to fail at the worst possible time. I also wanted to make sure I wasn’t just buying a replacement with more amperage capabilities, but was upgrading, something Powermaster Performance is known for.

After contacting the Powermaster tech line, they identified a 245-amp alternator (P/N: 41684) that was a direct replacement for the Denso-style one in my Expedition. It seemed like the perfect fit, but a new issue arose. The increased amperage concerned Powermaster, given the current gauge of my alternator wires. However, they had cables in stock and cut them to the exact length I needed, resolving the concern. It should be noted that some Fords have a voltage output monitor on the positive battery cable going to the alternator, so it’s important to check for that before replacing it with the new wiring.

Preventable Maintenance

While the factory components are great, there’s no reason you shouldn’t upgrade your tow vehicle or race car in the process. There’s nothing worse than having electrical issues because of a simply overlooked product, like the alternator. Whether your vehicle is headed for the track or the trail, make sure your alternator is prepared to handle the load.