Back before the OEMs learned about gluing our cars and trucks together, they assembled them using some basic items such as bolts but also used non-conventional items of assembly, such as string. Common, household string was a necessary tool when installing items such as front windshields or rear glass for decades and that holds true for many F-100 pickup trucks, including our own Project F-Word.

Swapping glass is one of those chores that ride a fine line between having helping hands on-call, and “too many hands in the pot.” Also, window glass is, well – glass! As such, it can be fragile, if you try and move it in ways differing from its strength axis, but it’s not like trying to install eggshells either. Taking your time is the most important tool when working with glass. F-Word’s front and rear glass had seen better days, and the weatherstripping hadn’t aged gracefully.

Classic Industries offers replacement glass for various 1967 through 1979 Ford F-100 trucks (as well as other vehicles) and they also offer weatherstripping to ensure a tight seal around those vintage body seams. We are re-using the rear glass on F-Word but stepped up with new weatherstripping on both front and rear panes. Check out the pictures to see how the team at Fast Auto Glass in Southaven, Mississippi improved our view both front and rear on Project F-Word. We’ll really appreciate having that new glass and weatherstripping when we drive our Coyote-swapped, hopped-up pick ’em-up truck to Holley’s Intergalactic Ford Festival in about a month.