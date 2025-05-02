Mustang Week Texas ’25: All-Ford Drag Day

After an action-packed day of corner carving during the Track Day presented by Tremec at Motor Speedway Resort, Mustang Week Texas motored over to Houston Motorsports Park for a day of straight-line speed and oval-track antics during the All-Ford Drag Day presented by HP Tuners.

Soon after the pony cars took over the track, participants blasted down the eighth-mile track on test ’n tune runs and lapped the oval track on fun runs. Then the drifters on hand started offering ride-alongs, which were punctuated by tandem drift exhibitions by Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Ben Hobson of RTR Vehicles.

Things got serious as racers qualified for the Spectator Drags competition on the Oval Track, with trophies on the line and a case of beer and a pizza awarded to the victor. Meanwhile, on the drag strip, competitors laid down three back-to-back passes in True Street competition to see who could come out on top in a range of categories.

Drag racers also competed to become top dog in the Quickest Pass Challenge with Street and Race categories, while celebrity racers Mike Murillo, of Street Outlaws fame, and Brett LaSala, pilot of the Snot Rocket S197, clicked off some exhibition passes for the fans. Murillo, who has 16 drag racing championships under his belt, even hosted a 45-minute Drag Racing Clinic, which offered advice for novice racers.

When the smoke cleared, a great time was had by all, and it was time to head to Moody Gardens for the Friday Night Meet-Up, which kept the action going into the night. But, for highlights from the All-Ford Drag Day, check out our photos and full gallery below.