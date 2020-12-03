2020 Product Showcase: ATI’s NHRA Legal Ford Super Damper

ATI Performance Products of Baltimore, Maryland, is constantly coming out with new iterations of its famous Super Damper harmonic damper. The newest version is created for those Fords competing in NHRA’s Factory Stock Showdown. The “NHRA legal” 10-rib damper (PN: 918488N) features an aluminum shell and comes with supercharger pulley drive diameters of 6.938-inches for 5% overdrive.

ATI designed the damper with laser-etched timing marks, four rings, and dual 3/16 keyways. It exceeds SFI 18.1 safety certification. The shell assembly (PN: 917144) and shell alone (PN: 916799) can be purchased separately.

While OEM dampers are designed to work best within a narrow band of “perceived normal driving conditions,” ATI has designed its Super Dampers to handle any and all engine speeds and driving conditions to better protect your Ford’s engine. Torsional crankshaft vibrations are dampened through all RPM ranges, especially when used in competition.

The rules in NHRA Factory Stock Showdown are pretty strict to keep the playing field as even as possible. Competitive vehicles follow NHRA Stock Eliminator rules, must be full weight (this varies depending on the vehicle) and must have a full interior and run on 9-inch slicks. The heads-up class pits factory-built drag cars against one another, with a field full of Mustang Cobra Jets, Dodge Challenger Drag Paks, and Chevy COPO Camaros. The cars run into the 8-second range, producing in excess of 1,200 horsepower. Because of the strict set of rules, there are very few things that can be modified, but the ATI Super Damper is one of them!

This Super Damper is available now! For more information, visit www.atiracing.com.