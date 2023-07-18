Danny Schaffer’s Stunning Mustang Wins Street Machine Of The Year

The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association crowed its Street Machine of the Year during the 25th Summit Racing Nationals Presented by PPG. Builders from every corner of the United States bring out their best creations to try and earn this prestigious award. The stunning Ironworks Speed & Kustom-built 1967 Mustang owned by Danny Schaffer brought home the top prize this year in Columbus.

One look at Schaffer’s Mustang and it becomes apparent why he trusted the team at Ironworks Speed & Kustom to build his car. The classic lines of the iconic Mustang have been enhanced across the board and infused with a serious dose of strength. This build is full of cutting-edge techniques and technology that helped elevate it to such a high level of quality.

Shaffer’s Mustang gets its athletic stance thanks to suspension components from Detroit Speed, RideTech, and Hypercoil. Ironworks Speed & Custom built a one-off rear frame clip that connects the four-link suspension to the 9-inch rearend. The custom EVOD wheels are wrapped around a big set of Wilwood disc brakes and wear Michelin rubber.

Under the hood of the Mustang, you’ll find the supercharged 5.4-liter mill from the GT500. A Holley Dominator ECU controls the engine. Bowler Performance Transmissions supplied the TREMEC T-56 transmission that’s been paired to a Tilton clutch to put all that Ford horsepower to the ground.

The body of the Shaffer’s Mustang went through an extensive transformation that didn’t detract from the car’s OEM look. The fenders and quarter panel scoops have been widened, the bumpers were narrowed to create a flush fit, and numerous other custom touches were added. The PPG metallic gray paint was laid down by Cotati Speed Shop, and Sherm’s Custom Plating took care of all the chrome work.

Inside the Mustang, you’ll find a unique interior that uses 3D-printed and machine-aluminum parts. Gabe’s Custom Interiors took care of adding all the leather and upholstery needs of the vehicle. A set of Dakota Digital gauges fills the instrument cluster inside the Mustang’s cabin.

The amount of work that went into Danny Schaffer’s Mustang is amazing. Ironworks Speed & Kustom found a way to elevate the looks of a fastback Mustang without taking the car’s soul away.

