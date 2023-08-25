Fun Fastback: Mike Grimsley’s Pro Street 1967 Mustang

Mike Grimsley is a lifelong Ford fan who has a soft spot for classic Mustangs. The 1967 Mustang that Mike purchased 48 years ago for $125, and still owns to this day is proof of his devotion to the Ford brand. Mike’s Mustang has been through a lot of changes over the years, but its current Pro Street status is the most radical incarnation yet.

You just need to take one look at Mike’s marvelous Mustang to see just how much he’s into cars. This version of the Mustang is the fifth time he’s torn the car down to a bare shell and rebuilt it. It took him about six years to finish the project this time. The car was put on a rotisserie so every inch could receive love and care. Mike did about 90% of the work on the Mustang, the only things he didn’t tackle was the tin work inside the car, and he had a friend take care of the paint.

The engine was a focal point for Mike, he needed an engine that made plenty of horsepower, and had something sticking out of the hood. So, a Ford Ultra Eliminator block was selected as the base of the build and was punched out to 547 cubic-inches. On top of the engine, you’ll find an 8-71 BDS supercharger, along with a pair of Holley 850 CFM carburetors.

Mike rows his own gears thanks to a TKO 600 transmission and Hurst shifter. The Ford power is planted to the pavement via a Dana 60 rearend that’s filled with Richmond gears, Strange Engineering 35 spline axles, and a Strange spool. Mike slows the Mustang down thanks to a full set of Wilwood brakes that are surrounded by WELD V Series wheels, and Mickey Thompson rubber. Other upgrades include a Heidts Mustang II front suspension, Flaming River rack and pinion, and QA1 shocks.

Despite its full-on race car looks, this car was built to be driven on the street. Mike put over 700 miles on it last year alone going to car shows, cruise-ins, and charity events. The car gets lots of smiles from people who check it out, and kids think it’s a real-life Matchbox car. Those are the types of reactions Mike was going for when he decided to bolt the big blower on the Mustang and make it look like it was going fast sitting still.

To Mike, this car also represents family, and he has no plans of getting rid of it anytime soon.

“I will never sell this car, when I can’t climb in it and drive it anymore I’m going to give it to my son Mike. I have 13 grandchildren, so my grandchildren who are old enough to drive will get their chance behind the wheel too. This is a car that will have three different generations of our family driving it and that’s special to me,” Mike says.

Mike Grimsley has spent nearly five decades working on his Mustang and it shows. This fastback has evolved into one stylish stallion that can win awards at a car show, or at the track by turning on some win lights.