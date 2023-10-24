Video: Rescuing A 1967 Mustang Fastback From Garage Jail Cell

If you have a weakness for early Mustangs, you’ll want to check this out. YouTuber Dennis Quinn and his team rescue a 1967 Mustang Fastback sitting on jack stands in a garage since 1984. The car is in fair overall condition, with original candy apple red paint and a deluxe interior.

For those of you who hate to see good cars parted out, this might be a bit bittersweet. Evidently, Quinn has three Shelby Mustangs that he needs parts for. The key part he’s sniffing around for is a deluxe interior that is shared with Shelbys of the same year.

The car that Quinn and his team find is a rare gem of a Mustang, as it has some features that make it very desirable for collectors and enthusiasts. The original apple red paint is an eye-catching color that was popular in the 1960s. A deluxe interior is a special option that was available on all Mustangs, particularly the GT and the Shelby.

Think of it as the “Pony Interior” of 1967-68 Mustangs. It includes brushed aluminum panels on the doors, dash, and console, deluxe seat belts, and a deluxe steering wheel. The car also has an aftermarket air conditioning system that could be a cool vintage addition to a period-correct build, but not this Mustang.

However, the car is not perfect, as it has some debits that Quinn points out. The car has a 289 two-barrel engine with a C4 automatic transmission, which is not the most powerful or exciting option for a fastback. The car also lacks power steering and brakes, which means you have to wrestle to steer and stop the car. Quinn plans to use the car as a parts donor for his three Shelby Mustangs that he needs to restore. Again, he is mainly interested in the deluxe interior and maybe some sheet metal parts.

The old guy that has been sitting on the ‘Stang also has a 90s Cadillac, a mid-sixties GTO, and all sorts of models and old bikes hoarded away. Probably a textbook example of a guy who says his cars aren’t for sale because he’s gonna restore them someday. At least the Mustang was inside for the last 40 years.

The team then begins to move the car out of the garage. They use a winch to pull the car onto a trailer. The old pony isn’t going without a fight and it’s tough getting her out of her garage cell that has imprisoned the car for decades.

You would think with the vast ecosystem of Mustang parts with most everything being reproduced today, that scouring the country for a parts car seems crazy. On the other hand, repro parts are of uneven quality. Restoring a significant car with real, OEM components, whether new or used, is the purist way to go. That’s what Quinn is up to here.

Here Are The Date Codes From The Video

We love to hear an expert break down build codes and if you are restoring a Mustang or currently own one, these codes can tell a lot about what options are on your car.