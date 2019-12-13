PRI 2019: MAHLE Adds New Drop-In Pistons To The Line Up

MAHLE has a host of new pistons on display at this year’s 2019 PRI show. In their lineup, the company offers a couple of new drop-in piston combinations along with some additions to the PowerPak kits.

The drop-in pistons are designed for the enthusiast with a newer engine that doesn’t require the typical machine work of a worn-out power plant. By swapping the OEM pistons with these forged drop-in units, the enthusiast can install a power adder to their vehicle safely. Joe Maylish, marketing manager of MAHLE, showed us a set for the Chevrolet 5.3-liter L83 engine along with a set Ford 5.2-liter VooDoo drop-ins. Joe said, “The 5.3-liter pistons are made out of a 4032 alloy, and offer a GRAFAL anti-friction skirt coating for reduced drag.”

MAHLE uses forced pin oiling for increased wrist pin lubrication, and they also CNC-machine the pin bores. The pistons include a high-quality steel wrist pin (118g or 125g), performance rings, and race-proven round wire locks. The compression ratio for the drop-in units with 65cc heads is a mild 9.5:1.

MAHLE also had some new big-block pistons on display. These were from their PowerPak package that includes Ford and Chevrolet applications. Joe said, “With the PowerPak kit, the customer will receive pistons, rings, pins, and clicks.” The PowerPak combination is available for several different engines.

When looking at the different pistons from the MAHLE booth, you may be wondering why they are grey and not shiny like some other brands. Joe explained, “We use phosphate as a dry lubricant coating. This coating is used in pretty much every single piston we make. This lubricant actually helps with the break-in process of the rings and the piston.” Joe also told us that if for some reason, the customer doesn’t want the coating on the slugs, they can leave it off.

For more information on MAHLE’s products, you can visit their website for a complete listing.