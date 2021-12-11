PRI 2021: Jamo Performance Brings A New X-Pipe For Mustang GT

By Vinny Costa December 10, 2021

The Performance Industry Tradeshow (PRI) is an event we look forward to every year. It is an integral part of the automotive racing marketplace and affords us a glimpse at the epicenter of new racing technology.

With the biggest names in the automotive aftermarket represented, we do our best to visit them all, and one company that’s always a standout is Jamo Performance Exhaust.

We caught up with Alec Uyeno, the company’s President, and he broke down some of their latest offerings – a whole slew of stainless steel exhaust components for everything from S550 Mustangs to the obscure like Toyota Corollas, and even something as wild as the tractor pictured below. They produce everything from X-pipes and mufflers, to full cat-back exhaust sytems and more.

One of the items in the company’s catalog stood out to us because of the market segment it caters to – Mustangs. Although Alec is a tuner at heart, he explained that the company attempts to provide products to all types of enthusiasts, and that means American muscle lovers.

So, when he started breaking down the design elements and construction of their products, our ears perked up when he mentioned their 304 stainless steel X-pipe for 2015-2020.

The resonator replacement X-pipe boasts a simple cut and clamp design that makes installation a breeze. The 2.5-inch diameter is sure to let those Mustangs breathe much better than the factory drinking straws they use to expel gasses.

Jamo’s 2015-2020 Mustang GT X-pipe is constructed out of 390 stainless steel and is sure to help the 5.0 breathe.

To check out everything new and exciting from E3, head on over to the company’s website, here. And, of course, check back with us for the most exciting and up-to-date news coming out of the Performance Racing Industry trade show. Until next time…

Loading