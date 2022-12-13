PRI 2022: Check Out IDIDIT’s New Quick-Release Steering Wheels

If you haven’t heard of quick-release steering wheels, you’re missing out on a fun and easy-to-install performance aftermarket part that could also increase your vehicle’s safety. Motorsports drivers use quick-release wheels for emergencies. The ability to detach the wheel allows for a timely escape. Aside from race car functions, the style factor of quick-release steering wheels is growing in popularity for the everyday driver. Also, since it’s difficult to drive a car that lacks a steering wheel, the ability to remove it is technically a form of theft prevention.

While there are several companies that manufacture quick-disconnect wheels and hubs, IDIDIT’s all-new push-to-connect design caused a heap of hype at this year’s PRI Show. The restyled center and spline pattern feature incredibly smooth engagement and allow for closer tolerances for a tight fit. The driver will always know when the wheel is seated properly, with no questioning or jiggling necessary. When the wheel secures, an audible click is evident. A keyed spline ensures that the steering wheel accurately and quickly clicks into place every time.

“You’ll notice that when you grab our wheels, there’s no play. You can feel them engage, and you won’t be worried about the wheel coming off as you’re driving. That’s what sets our wheels apart from other competitors in the market,” says IDIDIT’s Eddie Mohr.

IDIDIT’s quick-release hubs are made of aircraft-grade aluminum and are SFI-certified. Hubs are available for 3-, 5-, and 6-bolt applications. IDIDIT also offers three types: push-to-connect, a weld-on race-style hub, and a street car design, which can also be used with a horn.

You can learn more about these push-to-connect quick-release steering hubs here on IDIDIT’s website.