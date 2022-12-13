PRI 2022: Derale Performance Keeps Things Cool With Brushless Power

By Jeremy Nichols December 12, 2022

Keeping an engine cool is something Derale Performance knows a thing or two about. A leader in performance cooling, Derale Performance is a third-generation family-owned business passionate about building the highest quality products for over 75 years. To carry on with its founding principles, Derale is excited to offer its Powerpack cooling system in a new brushless fan design.

Derale Performance engineered its fan shroud to allow the fan to sit inside the shroud. This places the fan closer to the face of the radiator, increasing performance.

The new Brushless Powerpack gives you complete control of your engine temperature. Derale Performance combined their high-performance shrouded Powerpack with a new brushless electric fan that features an integrated Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) controller. By incorporating the brushless fan and PWM controller into the Derale Powerpack, there is lower power consumption and an increase in fan life of up to 40,000 hours.

This new brushless Powerpack is plug-and-play to make installation and wiring as easy as possible.

The new PWM box controls fan speed from zero to 100-percent to maintain 185 degrees Fahrenheit with an operational range from 165 to 185 degrees. The PWM technology is constantly adjusting fan speeds, so it only operates at the percentage needed instead of 100-percent all the time.

Using patented “Sine Wave Technology” to reduce noise and vibration, the Derale Brushless Powerpack can move more air than comparable brushed DC electric fans. The single 17-inch Brushless Powerpack flows up to 2,800 cfm of air, while the dual Brushless Powerpack can move up to 4,400 cfm.

The brushless Powerpack units also feature an engineered aluminum shroud measuring a slim 3.5 inches in depth. This design places the fan closer to the radiator, which increases the system’s cooling ability. The brushless Powerpack can overcome the most grueling cooling conditions, making it an excellent choice for high-performance street cars, drag-and-drive race cars, desert racers, and other motorsports that place an increased demand on the engine’s cooling system.

Article Sources

Derale Performance
https://www.derale.com
(323) 266-3850
About the author

Jeremy Nichols

Jeremy loves to go fast, whether that's on two wheels, four wheels, or boating. With a willingness to compete at almost anything, Jeremy shoots competition long-range rifles matches and races road bicycles and enjoys building vehicles for people.
