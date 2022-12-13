PRI 2022: Get Organized With Custom Tool Storage By CTECH

The success and speediness of completing major projects requires refined organization of tools and parts. Imagine having every wrench organized by size and a separate drawer for every tool type. Optimizing tool storage will allow you to complete projects even faster, whether working in the shop or maintaining fast-paced repairs from a trackside trailer.

CTECH’s custom all-aluminum toolboxes, carts, cabinets, and drawer systems will make the frustrating act of fumbling through drawers a forgettable pastime. There’s a variety of chassis styles, from carts for a small trailer, to setups for home garages and large shops. Better yet, you can design dreamy carts and cabinets to function to your specific needs with CTECH’s online configurator. Enter the specifications to build tool boxes to fit in your space, review your tool types, usage and amounts, and the configurator builds a digital vector of your custom cabinets right before your eyes. Add drawers, doors and shelving, and interior drawer options such as liners, dividers, and molded parts trays. You can even match the colors to your race car or shop theme.

“CTECH’s new cart configurator allows you to create completely custom carts and cabinets to fit your needs. Then simply click ‘Add to cart,’ checkout, and then we ship it to your door,” says Nate Birkenmeier at the CTECH booth.

All carts and cabinets are constructed of aluminum and coated with a tough powder coat finish. Carts are also equipped with radius corners, flat-free tires, and billet wheels.

You can learn more about custom tool storage and even build your own here on CTECH’s website.