PRI 2022: Goodson Tools And Supplies Provides Right Tool For The Job

Chances are if you’ve ever built an engine then you know who Goodson Tools and Supplies is. Its website is the engine builders dream come true that spans the spectrum from first timers to seasoned professionals. Each year the company releases a new catalog to bring forth the most innovative, best selling, and highest quality products on the market. This year was no different and the company has a few new perks to its catalog system.

The catalog continues to provide the latest products in the first few pages, but the newest feature for the Goodson Tools and Supplies catalog is the use of QR codes on individual products. While you thumb through the catalog you can scan the code with your phone and it will immediately take you to a how-to video or instruction page. This allows end users to shop the catalog making sure the product is right for the job. Inside the catalog you will also find testimonials from users who share their experiences.

For those living in the digital era, Goodson Tools and Supplies has just created a thumb drive option. Instead of packing content into a paper catalog, the entire 2023 catalog is conveniently located on a thumb drive. This includes the entire instruction library, as well. This works well for the engine builder who keeps a laptop nearby and wants easy access to material, rather than having to use internet searches.

Goodson Tools and Supplies modus operandi is making sure the right tools are purchased to complete a specific job. That process starts by the company providing catalogs to achieve this goal. If you enjoy the classic feel of a paper catalog to brush greasy fingerprints against or rather use a laptop in a clean environment, the options are yours. Just like Goodson supplies the right tools, they supply the right way to find them as well.