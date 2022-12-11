PRI 2022: JMS Chip Pumps Up The Horsepower Jams With FuelMax EZ

jameselkins
By James Elkins December 11, 2022

When it comes to making more power you’re going to need more fuel to accommodate it. While upgrading the fuel pumps, pump hanger, fuel lines, and fuel rails is one method, there is a much simpler option that boosts your fuel pump’s voltage to allow it push more fuel towards your thirsty engine. This also comes in handy switching to E85 where more fuel is needed than before. We found this same problem with our 2020 Shelby GT500 and reached out to JMS Chip for its support. They suggested the FuelMAX EZ.

FuelMax

The FuelMAX EZ is the perfect option to give your pumps the power they need to keep your high-performance engine running healthy

JMS Chip has produced a product that automatically increases the output of the fuel pump to support additional horsepower by utilizing the factory signal that controls the fuel pump. The plug-and-play FuelMAX EZ constantly monitors the factory signals and allows voltage to be increased in real time up to 22 volts. The simple 5 minute install means you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars in revamping the entire fuel system and hours spent plumbing the lines.

We had a chance before the 2022 PRI show to test fit a FuelMAX EZ on our 2020 Shelby GT500. We had already installed a smaller pulley on our 5.2-liter Predator engine and were making the transition to E85. Our goal was to approach the 1,000 horsepower mark on bolt-ons only, which made the FuelMAX EZ an easy choice as it supports 1,000 horsepower and 1,350 horsepower on dual pump units.

FuelMax

The FuelMAX EZ boasts of being a complete plug-and-play unit.

Instead of over engineering a fuel system, keep it simple with JMS Chip’s FuelMAX Ez. The ability to provide more fuel to your engine with a simple plug-and-play unit means you’ll be back on the track without the fear of running out of fuel pump.

