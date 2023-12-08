PRI 2023: Harrop Supercharger For 7.3L Godzilla

When Ford’s 7.3-liter “Godzilla” crate engine was first introduced, the world was put on notice. Its huge displacement and use of today’s most advanced technologies made enthusiasts wonder how far this beast of a crate engine could be pushed before it started to bite back. Harrop Engineering has grabbed this bull by the horns and matched it with a newly designed TVS2650 supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla.

Harrop’s innovative TVS2650 supercharger for the Ford 7.3L ‘Godzilla’ V8 crate engine features an Eaton R2650 rotating group with a 170-degree lobe helix angle for unrivaled thermal efficiency. This design has proven to be capable of supporting 1,300 horsepower.

Harrop’s new supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla uses a front-drive/front-inlet configuration that is designed to improve boost response. To keep the boost level cool, the supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla engine uses the latest, high-density fin intercooler core and 1-inch coolant lines for maximum thermal efficiency.

The supercharger comes with an OEM throttle body adapter, but can also be upgraded to include Harrop’s compact 115mm throttle body with the company’s 45-degree adaptor. The supercharger is available from Harrop with a 6-rib supercharger belt drive that uses the OEM path. There is also an option to upgrade the drive system with Harrop’s larger 12-rib FEAD system for those who really want to let their Godzilla eat.

The supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla was designed by Harrop’s engineers to utilize the engine’s OEM fuel rail and injector style (long-body Bosch). The system can also be upgraded to Harrop’s optional billet fuel rails for the ultimate in fueling this beast. There is also an optional, external oil pump available for applications that are unable to use the OEM sump and oil pump.

Like all Harrop products, this supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla is expertly assembled by qualified supercharger technicians to ISO9001 quality standards before being individually dyno-tested in-house to ensure reliability and durability. Check out this new supercharger for Ford’s newest monster motor, and all the great products offered on Harrop’s website.