PRI 2023: Harrop Supercharger For 7.3L Godzilla

andrewbolig
By Andy Bolig December 08, 2023

When Ford’s 7.3-liter “Godzilla” crate engine was first introduced, the world was put on notice. Its huge displacement and use of today’s most advanced technologies made enthusiasts wonder how far this beast of a crate engine could be pushed before it started to bite back. Harrop Engineering has grabbed this bull by the horns and matched it with a newly designed TVS2650 supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla.

supercharger for 7.3L Godzilla engine

At the heart of this supercharger is Eaton’s TV2650 rotating group, which can support 1,300 horsepower.

Harrop’s innovative TVS2650 supercharger for the Ford 7.3L ‘Godzilla’ V8 crate engine features an Eaton R2650 rotating group with a 170-degree lobe helix angle for unrivaled thermal efficiency. This design has proven to be capable of supporting 1,300 horsepower.

Harrop’s new supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla uses a front-drive/front-inlet configuration that is designed to improve boost response. To keep the boost level cool, the supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla engine uses the latest, high-density fin intercooler core and 1-inch coolant lines for maximum thermal efficiency.

This new supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla can be used with the factory throttle body housing or be significantly upgraded with Harrop's space-conscious 115mm throttle body using a 45-degree adapter.

The supercharger comes with an OEM throttle body adapter, but can also be upgraded to include Harrop’s compact 115mm throttle body with the company’s 45-degree adaptor. The supercharger is available from Harrop with a 6-rib supercharger belt drive that uses the OEM path. There is also an option to upgrade the drive system with Harrop’s larger 12-rib FEAD system for those who really want to let their Godzilla eat.

The supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla was designed by Harrop’s engineers to utilize the engine’s OEM fuel rail and injector style (long-body Bosch). The system can also be upgraded to Harrop’s optional billet fuel rails for the ultimate in fueling this beast. There is also an optional, external oil pump available for applications that are unable to use the OEM sump and oil pump.

Like all Harrop products, this supercharger for the 7.3L Godzilla is expertly assembled by qualified supercharger technicians to ISO9001 quality standards before being individually dyno-tested in-house to ensure reliability and durability. Check out this new supercharger for Ford’s newest monster motor, and all the great products offered on Harrop’s website.

Article Sources

Harrop Engineering
https://harrop-usa.com/supercharger-kits/
andrewbolig

About the author

Andy Bolig

Andy has been intrigued by mechanical things all of his life and enjoys tinkering with cars of all makes and ages. Finding value in style points, he can appreciate cars of all power and performance levels. Andy is an avid railfan and gets his “high” by flying radio-controlled model airplanes when time permits. He keeps his feet firmly grounded by working on his two street rods and his supercharged C4 Corvette. Whether planes, trains, motorcycles, or automobiles, Andy has immersed himself in a world driven by internal combustion.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

News

Build It Yourself Builds World’s First 8,000 RPM 4-Valve Triton V10

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Event Coverage

Event Coverage: The 49th Annual NSRA Street Rod Nationals South

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
Loading