PRI 2024: P1 Manufacturing’s Godzilla Head Stud Kits

johnsalvatera
By John Salvatera December 17, 2024

head stud kits

The 7.3-liter Godzilla engine has become a top choice for enthusiasts looking to build powerful and reliable setups. P1 Manufacturing has stepped up with head stud kits designed to handle a range of performance demands, from moderate upgrades to extreme horsepower builds.

The lineup includes two primary options. The E190 Series kit is the perfect choice for mild performance enhancements. Built from 8740 alloy material with a tensile strength of 190,000 psi, it’s ideal for engines with modest modifications, such as camshaft upgrades or slight power increases.

For those pushing the limits, the S220 Series kit is designed for high-performance applications. Made from 6304 alloy material and heat-treated for maximum strength, it boasts a tensile strength of 220,000 psi. This kit is built to withstand the intense pressures of forced induction, nitrous, or other demanding setups, making it the go-to option for serious builders.

head stud kits close up

Each P1 Manufacturing head stud kit includes everything needed for installation: From detailed instructions with torque specs and clamp load data to high-quality lube, and an application brush, the kits are designed to make the process as simple and straightforward as possible. All components are individually wrapped and labeled, ensuring accuracy and efficiency during assembly.

The materials used in P1’s kits are tailored to match their intended applications. The E190’s 8740 alloy is a trusted standard in the industry, offering durability and reliability for everyday performance builds. The S220’s 6304 alloy material takes strength to the next level, with advanced heat treatments that provide higher clamp loads for extreme conditions.

With the rise in popularity of the Godzilla platform, P1 Manufacturing’s head stud kits offer an essential upgrade for builders looking to maximize performance while maintaining reliability. Whether you’re enhancing a daily-driven vehicle or assembling a track-ready powerhouse, these kits provide the confidence needed to secure your engine’s performance.

Article Sources

P1 Manufacturing
https://www.p1mfg.com/

