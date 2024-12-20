PRI 2024: This Classic Mustang Is A Turbo Voodoo-Powered Tire Slayer

You never know what you will see on the floor of a major trade show, and this year’s annual Performance Racing Industry show brought out a wide variety of hot hardware. As one would expect, the show is meant to gather the racing industry in one building where deals are struck, new products are revealed, and race cars are the stars of many displays.

One that caught our eye is the wide and wild 1966 Mustang created by Marlon Mendonca of Mielke Motorsports. The wide-body classic is powered by a modern Ford 5.2-liter engine moved rearward and boosted by mirror-image Garrett turbochargers plumbed with plenty of Vibrant Performance hardware. Given that we found it in the Samsonas booth at the show, it’s not a surprise one of the company’s sequential transmissions — the RS90, known as The Drift Weapon — is in the tunnel.

“This is the Voodoo engine out of a GT350. It was the one out of Adam LZ’s car, the one that CAU on fire,” Marlon said. We refreshed lightly, but the thing was pretty good. They build those things very well. Then we, of course, added the Frankenstein intake, too. It’s something that I always appreciate, and I like the way it looks with the set of Garrett (turbos).”

The car was completed just in time for the trade show circuit, so it was only up and running on a start-up tune in the Haltech EFI system. Soon, it will be dialed in and ready to slay some tires, and its owner is promising to have as much fun in the car as it looks like you could have.







“A lot of people are saying I’m never going to drive the car. I’m driving the car without being tuned,” Marlon added. “I will be driving the car. I’m trying to stay away from the walls with it, but I will be driving the car it will be out with (Adam) LZ’s Drift HQ.”

We plan on revisiting this wild ride with a full feature in the future, but for now, check out the video above for an overview of this cutting-edge classic.