Shortly after Ford’s new sixth-generation Bronco and Bronco Raptor made their way onto the local trails, the team at RTR Vehicles (the brainchild of Loren Healy and Vaughn Gittin Jr.) trotted out the first RTR Bronco Fun-Runner LT concept at the 2022 SEMA Show. The original was an instant hit among enthusiasts.

Now, building on lessons learned from the team’s hard-fought race wins in the demanding Ultra4 4400 and 4600 classes, along with the duo’s trail-tested adventures, the team at RTR Vehicles has unveiled the ultimate no-compromise Bronco: The 2025 Bronco Fun-Runner LT.

While this vehicle is currently also a one-off prototype, much like the original, RTR Vehicles says it is ready to being producing them for those who have the means.

The Only Big-Block Sixth-Generation Bronco

The heart of the new RTR Ford Bronco LT is a Ford Performance 7.3-liter “Godzilla” V8 engine. This big-block V8 produces 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. This is significantly more than the factory Bronco’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with its 330 hp and 415 lb-ft. Bronco Raptor’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 produces 418 hp with 440 lb-ft of toque and while close in output to the 7.3-liter it lacks both the low-end grunt and signature V8 rumble. While the Ford Performance crate engine is essentially what you’d find in a Super Duty pickup, this version comes fit with a Holley intake manifold and K&N air filter. The engine is paired with Ford’s robust 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission.

Fully Custom Long-Travel Suspension

Adding high-speed off-road capability to the equation is a custom long-travel suspension system. The RTR Ford Bronco LT is fit with a Fun-Haver Off-Road long travel suspension kit that is capable of producing up to 18 inches of wheel travel. Damping is handled by a set of Fox Performance Elite 2.5-inch coilovers and 3.0-inch bypass shocks at all four corners. Handling the power up front are a set of RCV axle shafts which route from the differential to a pair of 74Weld billet portals. Out back is a Spidertrax 10-inch fabricated rear housing with massive 40-spline axle shafts and an ARB locking differential. Massive 42-inch Nitto Trail Grappler tires are mounted to 20-inch Fun-Haver beadlock wheels. A custom hydraulic steering is employed to move the oversized rolling stock.

Race-Ready Exterior RTR Bronco Styling

The exterior of the RTR Bronco LT has been fully transformed utilizing Fun-Haver composite parts. Included among the custom bodywork are composite front fenders and rear quarter panels along with Fun-Haver rock sliders and modular steel front and rear bumpers. An RTR Vehicles grille, rear tire carrier delete, and light bar are part of the package as well. Lighting is provided by a Rigid 360 LED light bar along with Rigid Dually pods integrated into the bumper and mounted at the A-pillar. A Warn VR Evo 8S recovery winch (with a Factor 55 Ultrahook) is found up front as well.

Inside, the factory seats have been replaced by Recaro Cross Sportster ORV seats, including the rear bench. A D-pillar crossbrace has been added for additional support. Under the rear cargo floor sits four Optima Batteries Orangetop LFP batteries. Each is equipped with an Optima Crank Power Reserve (CPR) module, which disconnects them from parasitic loads and retains a reserve charge for starting duties. Also in the cargo hold is an ARB compressor for operating the locking differential and airing up tires.

An Attainable RTR Bronco

The company is quick to acknowledge that the Bronco Fun-Runner LT was built as an aspirational homage to those who dream, and drive, on a different level. And when pricing is eventually released we suspect it’ll be north of $250,000 to own one. For the rest of us, however, the company offers a full catalog of performance and styling parts that can be added to standard Broncos. These include al-a-carte options as well as curated sets such as the Bronco RTR and RTR Rover packages.