SEMA 2020: Baer’s Classic Series Brakes Fit with Stock Wheels

If you have ever driven a classic car, you know that the braking function leaves much to be desired. It can be intimidating to pull your beloved classic car out of the garage and cruise the streets, what with all the texting and distracted driving happening nowadays. Your author has encountered the awful situation of wrecking a much-loved Mustang when someone blew through a stop sign, and it could probably be argued that better brakes might have at least minimized that amount of damage that occurred. But many don’t want to switch wheel and tire combinations to upgrade braking power, and so, the old, tired brakes remain.

Baer has the answer. The original Baer Claw Brake System has returned in the form of the Classic series, which is a direct bolt-on for early Ford applications (and GM and Mopar as well). Ford Kits are available for 1962-1970 Fairlanes, 1964-1970 Falcons, 1965-1973 Mustangs, and 1969 and 1971 Torinos, as well as 1966-1974 Comets, 1967-1973 Cougars, and 1969-1970 Cyclones.

You might have heard about the Baer Classic series brakes around SEMA time last year. “We officially launched at SEMA last year, but with COVID-19, we weren’t really able to launch,” explains Baer’s Tim King. “It wasn’t until a month ago or so ago that we finally got inventory and all the different applications in stock.”

Front and rear packages are available, and Baer has equipped the systems with red powdercoated calipers, stainless braided brake hoses, and slotted, drilled, zinc-plated rotors all in an affordable kit. Basically, the Classic series is a great way to modernize the braking capabilities of early muscle cars with “small” stock wheels, with easy access to replacement parts.

Front brakes are available in 11-inch and 13-inch variations depending on application and rear brakes are available in 10.5-inch “general fit Ford” variations. The front calipers feature 2-piston aluminum construction, and the front rotors have a cast/integral hub. The front brakes come complete with bearings, races, and seals. The rear 10.5-inch brakes feature single-pison calipers with an integral parking brake in the caliper.

Each axle can be equipped starting at only $695, and along with a great set of Baer brakes, you’ll receive added benefits like awesome customer support that you’d miss out on with that fly-by-night knock-off brake system. Check out www.baer.com for more information!