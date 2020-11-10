SEMA 2020: RXN Motorsports’ 800WHP 1967 Mustang

Over the past week, we’ve brought you a ton of content around the hottest and latest products to hit the Ford market. With our annual outing to Las Vegas canceled, we didn’t have an opportunity to stroll around and feast our eyes on the beautiful builds that flood Las Vegas Convention Center for the four-day show each November. Luckily, SEMA 360 had us covered, and we were able to virtually check out the slew of cars created for the occasion through an online portal. The creation you see here caught our eye — for obvious reasons. The 1967 Mustang was built by RXN Motorsports out of British Columbia, Canada.

The Fastback is slathered in black finishes, inside and out, with the only hints of color being the red stitching you might notice on the seats and door panels, as well as the red lighting on the AutoMeter gauges. Quilted leather interior and a hand-built steel dashboard merge old school with a touch of new school. Paint and body work was completed by Sharp Touch Restoration. The team decided on 20-inch US Mags wheels wrapped in low-profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in all four corners. They’re backed by stopping power from Wilwood. The rear angle gets a boost in the appearance department thanks to the inclusion of exhaust tips from a Nissan GT-R.

It’s powered by an 800-wheel-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote engine from a second-generation Boss 302 with a Whipple supercharger planted on top. The combination was tuned by Lund Racing.

Check out the video above to see and hear the 1967 in action and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you a Coyote-swap fan? How do you feel about the “murdered out” trend?