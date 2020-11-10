SEMA 2020: RXN Motorsports’ 800WHP 1967 Mustang

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff November 10, 2020

Over the past week, we’ve brought you a ton of content around the hottest and latest products to hit the Ford market. With our annual outing to Las Vegas canceled, we didn’t have an opportunity to stroll around and feast our eyes on the beautiful builds that flood Las Vegas Convention Center for the four-day show each November. Luckily, SEMA 360 had us covered, and we were able to virtually check out the slew of cars created for the occasion through an online portal. The creation you see here caught our eye — for obvious reasons. The 1967 Mustang was built by RXN Motorsports out of British Columbia, Canada.

The Fastback is slathered in black finishes, inside and out, with the only hints of color being the red stitching you might notice on the seats and door panels, as well as the red lighting on the AutoMeter gauges. Quilted leather interior and a hand-built steel dashboard merge old school with a touch of new school.  Paint and body work was completed by Sharp Touch Restoration. The team decided on 20-inch US Mags wheels wrapped in low-profile Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires in all four corners. They’re backed by stopping power from Wilwood. The rear angle gets a boost in the appearance department thanks to the inclusion of exhaust tips from a Nissan GT-R.

It’s powered by an 800-wheel-horsepower 5.0-liter Coyote engine from a second-generation Boss 302 with a Whipple supercharger planted on top. The combination was tuned by Lund Racing.

Check out the video above to see and hear the 1967 in action and let us know what you think in the comments below. Are you a Coyote-swap fan? How do you feel about the “murdered out” trend?

More Sources

AutoMeter
https://www.autometer.com/
(866) 248-6356
Lund Racing
https://www.lundracing.com
(484) 442-0495
Michelin
https://www.michelinman.com
(866) 866-6605
US Mags
https://us-mags.com/
(562) 926-7454
Whipple Industries
https://whipplesuperchargers.com/
(559) 442-1261
Wilwood Engineering
https://www.wilwood.com
(805) 388-5434

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading