SEMA 2021: Edelbrock Rocks The Market With New Products

Edelbrock Performance Products is a household name in the street and strip scene, with legendary products that hot rodders have enjoyed for generations. The company recently introduced some new products for the latest and greatest vehicles on the road, with everything from Ecoboost upgrades, E85 systems, race-ready carburetors, and even a foray into the new 7.3L Godzilla engine! We stopped by the Edelbrock booth at SEMA to gain some insight into its newest voyages.

Pumping Out New Products

The 2017-2020 Ford F150 and Raptor truck owners with the 3.5L High Output V6 Ecoboost engines can rejoice as Edelbrock now offers three different stages of upgraded turbo kits. “Stage 1 comes with the larger tubes and intercooler, stage 2 adds a pair of Garrett turbos, and stage 3 adds a fuel pump assister,” says Edelbrock’s marketing and media manager, Trent Goodwin. Goodwin continues, “a PCM tuner is provided with each kit and each can be upgraded without a penalty in price.” These kits will net you anywhere from 80-200 horsepower depending on the kit, so if you’re interested in getting the most performance and efficiency from your Ecoboost F150 or Raptor, look no further.

As the 7.3 “Godzilla” motor is gaining notoriety, one thing that has stuck around is the banana snout. There are few things that can ruin a clean executed swap like an upswept throttle body mount. Aesthetics aside, Goodwin explains, “The stock manifold is very restricting. Ours will be cast and provide a much better flow of intake air.” Edelbrock’s displayed a prototype intake that removes the upsweep and even has a high rise platform.

Have you decided to Coyote swap your hot rod and need a simplified EFI management system? Goodwin provides good news.

“We released our Pro-Flo 4+ which allows the use of a drive-by-wire throttle body and works with OEM knock sensors.” Aside from simplifying the EFI management system, this also allows enthusiasts to avoid the hassles of a hacked-up harness or lengthening wires during the motor swap process.

“This carburetor is perfect for those running a 460 big-block or a race Windsor motor. The carburetor runs a 4150 flange and bolts up to a dominator flange as well. This allows it to be used in multiple applications.” Goodwin states. Goodwin continues to explain, “This is a 100% new product for Edelbrock. We’ve also been in the street rod and muscle car scene, but not the race. While our competition has altered their product over the years, we decided to come out with all the bells and whistles on our first go around”

As you can tell Edelbrock has gone from the trademark carburetor of the olden days to covering the full spectrum of racing and hot rodding, from the show car scene all the way to the drag race market. Their roots were race-inspired and it’s great seeing them handling a lineup of turbo kits, race carburetors, electronics and new engine products.