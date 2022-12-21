There seems to be a Bronco frenzy going on ever since the announcement of the sixth-generation Bronco. Years have passed since the announcement, and production is well underway, but the buzz remains. Even though there may be many new Bronco lovers since the debut of the newest Bronco, there are many classic Bronco lovers still today. With the hype of new Broncos, the lure of restoring classic Broncos grew, and Gateway Bronco has not only restored a 1968 Ford Bronco but created the world’s first virtual 3D configurator to make this process easier for enthusiasts to envision their own classic Bronco build. The best part about this vehicle is that it can be yours by entering the Gateway Bronco Give-A-Way sweepstakes!

Debuting at the Eaton Booth at SEMA 2022 was a beautiful 1968 Ford Bronco, clad in matte dark blue with painted matte ranger stripes, a new supercharged Coyote 5.0L V8 engine with ROUSH Performance supercharger featuring Eaton’s TVS technology and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This amazing build starts with a Kincer Engineering chassis and is finished with modern suspension including Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, an Italian distressed leather interior, and a genuine barn wood bed. The build itself was the product of Gateway Bronco’s exciting new technology, which gives clients an immersive online experience where they have the creative and imaginative freedom to build their ideal vehicle as a rendering and then see it come to life off the production line. Starting in January, the configurator will go online at GatewayBronco.com.

Enter To Win This Dream Gateway Bronco Give-A-Way For A Good Cause

Not only is this sharp-looking Ford built on Eaton components and a product of a brand new technology, but it is also benefiting The Special Operators Transition Foundation. This non-profit organization helps those in the military service transition into their next successful civilian career by offering a 12 to 18-month program that focuses on executive coaching, mentoring, career targeting, networking, interview preparation, and hiring connections all to support our elite combat veterans.

Collectors, supporters, and enthusiasts can enter for a chance to be the proud owner of the stunning 1968 Ford Bronco by visiting gatewaybronco.com/WIN/. Making a small donation via the sweepstakes will give fans a chance to win while supporting the work of SOTF although no donation is required to enter or win the vehicle sweepstakes. Taxes and shipping are covered, and the sweepstakes close on January 31, 2023. With a little imagination, creativity, and a new virtual 3D Configurator, Gateway Bronco breathes new life into timeless legends while helping a good cause along the way.