SEMA 2021: Moduline Cabinets Are 100% Custom Made For You

Whether you’re building your at-home garage space or looking at a new setup for all of your tools at your day job, Moduline Cabinets can do it. While perusing the Moduline booth at the 2021 SEMA show, I noticed they had cabinets in every size, every color, and every configuration imaginable. Naturally, I wanted to know more, so I swung in to take a look.

John Lesnik, a Moduline representative, was eager to get me the full download on all of the displayed products at the show. “We are excited to be out here at the show and we’ve got most of what we are capable of offering on display,” John says. “We’re an all-aluminum cabinet company and our cabinets are a completely modular design. This allows us to make cabinets custom to your liking.”

not only does Moduline offer cabinets and workbench surfaces, but you can also find toolboxes, tv fixtures, and more. Because of the modular design, they can get your requirements about height, width, depth, etc., and build what you want, to your spec. If you want to add a sink to your workstation, a tv up top, and toolboxes on the end, they can build it. All of this is backed by a lifetime warranty, too.

“Here at Moduline Cabinets, we pride ourselves on taking care of the customer. All of our products are backed by a lifetime warranty and we have customers that have been with us for over twenty years. If you’ve scratched your cabinet door, let us know. We can get you a new one out within a couple of days,” John explains. “We have been working with the military, race teams, race shops, and more, on our toolbox designs and they’ve shown great results.”

Per John, the biggest feature on the toolboxes is the quick draw latches. The individual latching mechanism keeps the drawers securely shut and keeps your tools safe. For more information about Moduline Cabinets, head on over to their website.