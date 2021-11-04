SEMA 2021: Moduline Cabinets Are 100% Custom Made For You

By Artie Maupin November 04, 2021

Whether you’re building your at-home garage space or looking at a new setup for all of your tools at your day job, Moduline Cabinets can do it. While perusing the Moduline booth at the 2021 SEMA show, I noticed they had cabinets in every size, every color, and every configuration imaginable. Naturally, I wanted to know more, so I swung in to take a look.

John Lesnik, a Moduline representative, was eager to get me the full download on all of the displayed products at the show. “We are excited to be out here at the show and we’ve got most of what we are capable of offering on display,” John says. “We’re an all-aluminum cabinet company and our cabinets are a completely modular design. This allows us to make cabinets custom to your liking.”

not only does Moduline offer cabinets and workbench surfaces, but you can also find toolboxes, tv fixtures, and more. Because of the modular design, they can get your requirements about height, width, depth, etc., and build what you want, to your spec. If you want to add a sink to your workstation, a tv up top, and toolboxes on the end, they can build it. All of this is backed by a lifetime warranty, too.

“Here at Moduline Cabinets, we pride ourselves on taking care of the customer. All of our products are backed by a lifetime warranty and we have customers that have been with us for over twenty years. If you’ve scratched your cabinet door, let us know. We can get you a new one out within a couple of days,” John explains. “We have been working with the military, race teams, race shops, and more, on our toolbox designs and they’ve shown great results.”

Per John, the biggest feature on the toolboxes is the quick draw latches. The individual latching mechanism keeps the drawers securely shut and keeps your tools safe. For more information about Moduline Cabinets, head on over to their website.

More Sources

Moduline
https://www.modulinecabinets.com
(888) 343-4463

About the author

Artie Maupin

Artie Maupin is from Southeast Missouri and has an extreme passion for anything diesel. He loves drag racing of all kinds, as well as sled pulling competitions.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: SCAT Cranking Out Power With Flat-Plane Crankshafts

SEMA 2021: Ford Introduces ‘Eluminator’ Electric Crate Motor

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading