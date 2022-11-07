The last generation of the Shelby GT500 raised the bar to what a sports car is. The Blue Oval’s halo car hailed Ford’s latest and greatest engine that produced over 760 horsepower from the 5.2-liter Predator engine. The TREMEC DCT transmission provided lightning fast shifts and the suspension setup allowed the car to become a formidable foe on track. While finding one at MSRP is hard enough, finding the funds to back the purchase is a lot more difficult. Now you can skip both while helping a good cause for only $25 with Cruise for A Cause.

Cruise for A Cause has set out to support cancer research. The funds raised through these sweepstakes are given direction to cancer research facilities so that new treatments of cancer can be discovered. The dollars raised will help support the Marshfield Clinic Health Systems Research Department as well as the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

While helping cancer research is an admirable task, I know our selfish enthusiast ways want to know more about the GT500 at stake. Cruise for A Cause has built a one-off 2022 Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition in Brittany Blue with autographs from Billy Johnson throughout the vehicle. While a guarantee of taking down any lap records set by the legendary Johnson are not included, the car features a host of amazing products that can help you try.

From the outside Signature Wheels set the tone for the build, while Anderson Composites carbon fiber is seen on the hood, front fenders, rockers, splitter, rear spoiler and more. Katzkin leather covers the original RECARO seats and adds a distinct interior feel. To mirror the aesthetics with performance, VMP Performance adds increased power output and improved cooling.

If a Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is just outside your tax bracket, just know there is always a chance to win one. If you’re not selected, just know that the funds went to cancer research and will leave you feeling slightly better. However, there’s always a chance that your name could be drawn from the hat. Details on the giveaway can be found here.