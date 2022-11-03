SEMA 2022: EBC Brakes Brings F-150 Back Into Sport Truck Realm

In 1993, Ford Motor Company introduced its first mainstream sport truck platform with the first-generation Lightning. Early advertising showed a driver maneuvering the Lightning into corners and handling autocross situations with ease. Almost three decades later, enthusiasts are still trying to create a truck that handles and brakes like a sports car. However, bringing a vehicle that weighs almost twice as much as most autocross cars, requires more than just a pad change. EBC Brakes has stepped in and created a line of products aimed at making your Ford F-150 not only brake faster, but help it shave weight as well.

It’s not hard to understand that the heavier an object, the harder it will be to trim off speed. To provide better braking ability, you’ll need larger rotors, improved calipers with more pistons, and a pad meant for the environment for which it’s being used. EBC Brakes decided to approach this with an all-in concept. Instead of producing only brake pads, the company is now offering two-piece, fully floating rotors, six-piston calipers, and track-spec pads.

Fully floating rotors are nothing new to the performance aftermarket, but are relatively new for the Ford F-series. The EBC two-piece fully floating rotors not only save weight (compared to stock), but the two-piece designs dissipates heat quicker than traditional slotted rotors. The six-piston calipers provide impressive clamp force to allow later braking into corners or slowing down when towing a load. What EBC Brakes is most known for is its brake pads. Selecting a proper brake pad is the last step of the equation and allows EBC Brakes to provide a pad catered to a job.

To some, the F-150 is just another vehicle. To the enthusiast, the modern F-150 is the sport truck that pays homage to the original Nite and Lightning. As the engine combinations have been able to produce great power and the chassis has improved with modern manufacturing, brakes have been on the back burner. Now you can install a brake system to fully feel what a sport truck should be.