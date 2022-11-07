SEMA 2022: Fueltech USA’s First SEMA Appearance Is A Winner

This year’s SEMA show marks the first time FuelTech USA will be displaying its own booth. In the past, FuelTech has concentrated its efforts on racing-only trade shows. Judging by the consistently large crowds gathered around its booth all week long, I’d say the team at FuelTech hit it big with their displayed products and the high-profile car parked beneath the FuelTech banner.

Speaking with FuelTech founder and CEO Anderson Dick, the company focuses primarily on drag racing and has made inroads into the pro levels of NHRA. This year Fueltech was the title sponsor of the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod series. For 2023, FuelTech has been approved for use in Pro Stock Motorcycle, Sportsman classes, and Pro Stock.

We’ve made huge steps this year and accomplished a lot of great things. We are excited to be approved for use on Pro Stock motorcycles and the mountain motor Pro Stock cars. – Anderson Dick, FuelTech CEO

The guys at FuelTech were excited to expand the brand into the larger market at the SEMA Show. On display were the PowerFT line of engine management products, including the FT600, FT550, FT550 Lite, and FT450. To accompany the ECU systems, there were FT fuel injectors, sensors, controllers, and ignition components. Whether you have a 4,000-horsepower Pro Mod or a 1,000-horsepower street car, FuelTech has the systems and components to accurately and efficiently control your powertrain. The PowerFT line of engine management systems features data logging, closed loop 02, sequential injection and ignition, and boost or nitrous control.

Displaying their record-setting and winning products was not the only draw to the FuelTech booth this past week. Dave Comstock, better known as Daddy Dave of Street Outlaws fame, unveiled his brand new Tynan Race Cars built Audi S5 that he will run in the No Prep Kings series next year. The beautiful build features Fueltech’s FT600, Wide Band O2 Nano, FT-Spark8, FT Injectors, EGT-4 CAN, and all the other complimentary FuelTech products to control the XRE Hemi and ProCharger supercharger.

2023 is looking to be another exciting year for FuelTech. New products and announcements will be made at the upcoming Performance Racing Industry (PRI) trade show in Indianapolis, Indiana, next month. So stay tuned and in the meantime, if you need to upgrade your engine management, ignition, or fuel control systems, take a look at what FuelTech has to offer.