SEMA 2022: Spyder Auto Spotlights New Apex Series Lighting

When it comes to head and tail lights there are several factors that play into creating a good product. Obviously light output is one, but the durability of the housing and the aesthetics play a key role, as well. After all, most enthusiasts want a set of lights to match the performance of their off-road vehicle, and a cheap set just won’t cut it. Now, Spyder Auto has created the Apex Series lights for the Ford off-road market that includes the Bronco and F-150 Raptor.

The Apex Series is more than just a fancy name with some basic lightning behind it — the lights are full LED and feature a Lux measuring of 900-1050 depending on application, with the majority of its products in the 950-1025 region. While the output is bright from the drivers perspective, the use of projectors cuts down on blinding oncoming traffic. This is because projectors have a stationary cut-off line and will aim lower on the left and higher on the right. However, the reach is still 40 percent further than that of a normal halogen light.

While off-roading can be harsh on trucks, the Spyder Auto Apex Series lights boast of being made from a polycarbonate that can handle extreme abuse. The lights are sealed internally multiple times to ensure it would take more than a few thrown rocks to reach the core. These lights aren’t just for off-road either as they are DOT and SAE certified.

If you’re interested in pairing the performance of your Ford Raptor or Bronco with a lighting system, then Spyder Auto has you covered with its Apex Series. Instead of x-raying oncoming traffic or dealing with broken housings, this new series is designed with form and functionality in mind.