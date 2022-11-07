SEMA 2022: The Mild And Wild Ford Vehicles Of The 2022 SEMA Show

The SEMA show is always an interesting event to attend. While vendors are excited to showcase new products and try and win one of many SEMA show awards, builders show the same enthusiasm with their final product being a vehicle. Each builder taking a different approach means that there is no shortage of variety. Although walking from hall to hall is a journey in itself, it’s an automotive journey that depicts the difference in artistic approach every builder’s mind takes.

The Ford Bronco is still playing a vital role in the SEMA show, but it was the classic Bronco that seemed to outnumber the modern sixth-generation. Although not as radical, each Bronco was sporting clean paint jobs and simple lifts. The first-generation Mustang has also begun to receive notoriety, as plenty of radically wide and road race builds could be spotted throughout the show. Stepping outside revealed the outlandish and larger than life builds that continue each show. Giant lifted trucks and slammed vehicles secured the exterior region, but inside the hot-rod alley would reveal classic cars and trucks from the 1930s and 1940s including some with all metal fabricated body work.

The 2022 SEMA show wrapped up with a parade of cars leaving the Las Vegas Convention Center. SPL competition vehicles to Pro Street cars all exiting into the wild life of Las Vegas destined to leave the desert returning their feature worthy cars back to their hometowns. As the cars and trucks drove off into the sunset, the memories and excitement of each vehicle lived on well past my flight home. Check out the gallery of Ford vehicles we found at the 2022 SEMA show below.