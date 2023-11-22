With all of the current technology being implemented in today’s automobiles enthusiasts want the ability to fully control all of the latest features and gizmos on their car, truck, or SUV, and typically we all want more power from our vehicles. Holley has introduced a new way of adding power and controlling all of the features on the Ford Bronco with its Pulsar XT.

The standout features of the Pulsar XT are its easy plug-and-play installation which adds 55 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque to the Ford 2.7-liter Ecoboost engine, and the ability it gives the user to make changes and adjustments through the factory steering wheel controls, a smartphone app, or a wireless Bluetooth switch. A benefit of the plug-and-play design of the Pulsar XT system is it can be removed at any time and the vehicle returned back to the stock settings, leaving no signs anything was ever installed. This is helpful in the event that your Bronco needs to go in for a dealer service. In addition to the horsepower gains, the Pulsar XT gives the user multiple power settings that can be adjusted on the fly along with throttle sensitivity settings that are customizable within the app.

The Pulsar XT is not just a tuner though, it gives the user control of many electronic features found on the Ford Bronco including enabling/disabling Auto Start/Stop, adjusting the TPMS system, enabling/disabling the Battery Management System, and can read/clear vehicle Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs). Additionally, the module has the ability to control the Bronco’s lighting. The user can enable the fog lights with the high-beam headlights, enable Dark Mode (disables interior lighting), adjust the daytime running lights, and adjust the headlamp switch.

The Pulsar XT packs many features and controls into its system that would normally require multiple products to duplicate. In addition to improved power, fuel economy, drivability, and control over the Bronco’s electronics, the Pulsar XT can calibrate the speedometer for larger tires (up to 36.25 inches measured diameter), disable the warning hong when the vehicle is left running without a fob, and adjust the remote start idle time.

With Holley’s Pulsar XT the Bronco driving experience can be greatly improved with more power, better gas mileage, and complete control. For more information visit Holley here.