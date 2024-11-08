SEMA 2024: IDIDIT Launches A Pro-Fab Universal Steering Column

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 08, 2024

IDIDIT, a well-known manufacturer of steering columns, has caused an enthusiastic stir with its newly announced Pro-Fab Universal Steering Column. The U.S.-made column is designed for the performance markets and off-road racing. This lightweight, highly customizable, and feature-packed column is perfect for drivers who demand nothing but the best. One of the striking characteristics is its weight, tipping the scales at less than three pounds. This can be attributed to the light aluminum tube and steel shaft combined in its construction.

The new IDIDIT Pro-Fab column has a brushed aluminum housing with a billet upper bearing casting, sealed upper ball bearing, and Delrin lower bushing for maximum durability and performance. But what really stands out is the columns adaptability. The length can be manipulated to fit driver position and cockpit layouts. And from there, customization doesn’t stop.

For example, the column can accept various steering wheel setups, enabling the driver to personalize the column according to their specific needs and driving styles. IDIDIT recognizes that racers compete in numerous disciplines and perhaps own several vehicles. Because of this, it designed the Pro-Fab column to be compatible with many types of vehicles, from dragsters and off-road vehicles to other high-performance cars. Best of all, racers and enthusiasts can buy the IDIDIT Pro-Fab Universal Steering Column now.

The Pro-Fab Universal Steering Column is the result of a collaboration with experienced drag racers and off-road drivers to meet their specific needs and requirements, thereby creating a functional, yet performance-driven product. This new steering column product joins IDIDIT’s extensive line of high-performance steering components, including steering wheels, quick-release hubs, and adapters. With this range of products, IDIDIT is one-stop shopping for steering from basic needs to the complex.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididit.com/
(517) 424-0577

