SEMA 2024: NSRA Releases Its Exciting 2025 Schedule

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 13, 2024

The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) finished strong in 2024, capping off a great year that boasted hugely successful events. With a vast number of car enthusiasts gathered together, the NSRA proved adaptable and growing, bringing street rod excitement to new crowds. For 2024, the Street Rod Nationals premiered at The Grounds in Mobile, Alabama. While this was the inaugural year for the Mobile show, more than 900 custom cars made the trek. Also, the NSRA took its first-ever Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. This new event launched even better, with over 1,300 participating vehicles.

Street Rod Nationals (Photo by Carson Williams)

Looking to NSRA’s 2025 schedule, it gets off to a great start with the Western Street Rod Nationals in Bakersfield, California, April 25-27. Then it moves to the Mid-America Street Rod Nationals in Springfield, Missouri, May 23-25. Next up is the Street Rod Nationals East in York, Pennsylvania, June 6-8, prior to heading south for the Mobile Bay Street Rod Nationals in Mobile, Alabama, June 20-21. From there, the NSRA heads west for the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals in Pueblo, Colorado, June 27-29. Then, it’s time for the 56th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, July 31-August 3. Less than two weeks later, car enthusiasts can head to the Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals in Davenport, Iowa, on August 15-16. The 2025 season wraps up with the Northeast Street Rod Nationals in Burlington, Vermont, on September 12-13, and then the Street Rod Nationals North in Kalamazoo, Michigan, September 19-20.

Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals(Photo credit to: WQAD News 8)

Missing from the 2025 roster, however, is the Street Rod Nationals South, which, for years, drew attendees to Knoxville, Tennessee. The NSRA said it had to remove it from the schedule for this year, but confirmed that this event will return in 2026 at a venue not yet announced.

With its 2025 schedule, the NSRA is gearing up for another monumental year of growth and exciting events. Whether you’re a long-time street rod enthusiast or just curious about the street rod world, the NSRA has something for everybody. Watch for scheduling updates and registration notices on the NSRA website.

Article Sources

National Street Rod Association
https://www.nsra-usa.com
(901) 452-4030

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Splined Stub-and-Sleeve Kits from Sonnax

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Splined Stub-and-Sleeve Kits from Sonnax

SEMA 2024: Dynamat Pro X Mat Sound-Dampening Material

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Dynamat Pro X Mat Sound-Dampening Material

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading