The National Street Rod Association (NSRA) finished strong in 2024, capping off a great year that boasted hugely successful events. With a vast number of car enthusiasts gathered together, the NSRA proved adaptable and growing, bringing street rod excitement to new crowds. For 2024, the Street Rod Nationals premiered at The Grounds in Mobile, Alabama. While this was the inaugural year for the Mobile show, more than 900 custom cars made the trek. Also, the NSRA took its first-ever Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa. This new event launched even better, with over 1,300 participating vehicles.

(Photo by Carson Williams)

Looking to NSRA’s 2025 schedule, it gets off to a great start with the Western Street Rod Nationals in Bakersfield, California, April 25-27. Then it moves to the Mid-America Street Rod Nationals in Springfield, Missouri, May 23-25. Next up is the Street Rod Nationals East in York, Pennsylvania, June 6-8, prior to heading south for the Mobile Bay Street Rod Nationals in Mobile, Alabama, June 20-21. From there, the NSRA heads west for the Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals in Pueblo, Colorado, June 27-29. Then, it’s time for the 56th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky, July 31-August 3. Less than two weeks later, car enthusiasts can head to the Quad Cities Street Rod Nationals in Davenport, Iowa, on August 15-16. The 2025 season wraps up with the Northeast Street Rod Nationals in Burlington, Vermont, on September 12-13, and then the Street Rod Nationals North in Kalamazoo, Michigan, September 19-20.

(Photo credit to: WQAD News 8)

Missing from the 2025 roster, however, is the Street Rod Nationals South, which, for years, drew attendees to Knoxville, Tennessee. The NSRA said it had to remove it from the schedule for this year, but confirmed that this event will return in 2026 at a venue not yet announced.

With its 2025 schedule, the NSRA is gearing up for another monumental year of growth and exciting events. Whether you’re a long-time street rod enthusiast or just curious about the street rod world, the NSRA has something for everybody. Watch for scheduling updates and registration notices on the NSRA website.