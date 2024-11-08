SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

Aside from the Mustang and the Explorer ST, the pickings are slim for muscle cars at Ford. Heck, the Mustang is the only car with a V8 left in the Blue Oval’s stable. Not to worry, though, as trucks are the new muscle cars of the 2020s. Ford is bringing a fresh take on factory-backed customization to SEMA 2024 with the launch of the Ford Custom Garage program. A showcase for bundled Ford Performance parts. When installed by an authorized dealer, these upgrades come with a warranty.

Ford’s personalization and accessories business has grown more than 20 percent in the last five years, providing customers the opportunity to continue personalizing their vehicles to their lifestyle after purchase.

“Our customers want to make their vehicles all their own through upgrades that reflect their style and the latest trends,” said Kim Mathers, director of Ford Vehicle Personalization and Performance Parts. “Our team is constantly listening to customers and hunting for new trends we can offer as limited-edition Ford Custom Garage packages through our dealers – with every part designed and tested to our factory standards for peace of mind and easy installation.”

One of the stars of the show will be an exciting upgrade package for the F-150, transforming the popular pickup into a high-performance street truck. The truck has been christened F-150 FP700S, based on the best-selling vehicle in the country. This model has a 5.0-liter V-8 engine paired with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger, delivering an impressive 700 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The package also includes a cat-back sport exhaust system, a lowering kit, and 22-inch bronze wheels, enhancing both performance and aesthetics.

In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the FP700S features several exterior modifications. These include a fender vent kit, aerodynamic elements, and unique graphics that set it apart from the standard F-150. The entire package is street-legal and comes with a three-year or 36,000-mile warranty, providing peace of mind for buyers.

While the exact pricing for this year’s package has not been announced, a similar set of upgrades last year was priced at $12,350. The FP700S concept will be on display at the SEMA Show from November 5-8, allowing enthusiasts to see the truck up close and personal.

Ford’s Custom Garage program aims to make it easier for customers to enhance their vehicles with high-quality performance parts. By offering these parts in convenient bundles, Ford customers can achieve a cohesive and well-integrated upgrade. The program also emphasizes the importance of having these parts installed by authorized dealers to maintain the vehicle’s warranty and ensure factory performance.

The F-150 FP700S is a shining example of Ford’s commitment to innovation and performance. With its powerful engine, stylish design, and comprehensive warranty, this hopped up F-150 is sure to appeal to enthusiasts looking for a high-performance vehicle that stands out from the crowd. Be sure and check out the customized versions of the Bronco and the Bronco Sport as well. Next stop, Las Vegas!