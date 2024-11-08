Wilwood, a company known for its high-performance brakes, has introduced a new clutch pedal assembly that offers drivers greater control than ever before. One of the interesting features of this new clutch pedal assembly is its compatibility with Wilwood’s complete lineup of popular tandem master cylinders. This design simplifies installation and makes the integration flawless. Knowing that one size cannot possibly fit all, the company offers both floor and swing mount configurations to suit any arrangement and driver preference.

The clutch pedal assembly has an adjustable foot pad, which provides a full inch of horizontal travel so that the driver can adjust the position of the pedal for utmost comfort and control. The new assembly also has a unique adjustable pedal ratio mechanism, which offers three positions. Wilwood manufactures the pedal arms from forged aluminum that is as light as it is strong. This greatly reduces weight without jeopardizing superior durability, which leads to good vehicle performance and response.

A strong, resilient black E-coat finish protects the assembly from wear and tear for years to come with high-quality performance alongside pleasing looks. The newly-designed clutch pedal assembly hosts much more to the upgrade than great performance. It shows Wilwood’s commitment to delivering the upgrades necessary to achieve full control and confidence behind the wheel. The assembly’s adaptability to different vehicles, customization features, and solid construction, make it a valuable addition to various automotive applications.

Whether to upgrade a street performance car, build a custom project, or get a race car ready for competition, Wilwood’s new clutch pedal assembly promises improvements in clutch control, driver feedback, and overall driving experience. For a total estimate of the cost and availability, as well as specific applications, visit Wilwood’s website. The assembly kits include all necessary mounting hardware for most master cylinders, and they might even adapt to single master cylinder applications with vertical mounting that feature clutch systems.