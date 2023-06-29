That Was Then, This Is Now: The Shelby Mustang

A convertible option continued to be offered.

By 1969, Carroll Shelby had tired of the Mustang program and convinced Ford into discontinuing it after that model year’s production run was finished. Unsold ‘69s were given new VINs and marketed as 1970 cars, but no new Shelby Mustangs would be produced, marking the end of a legendary chapter in the performance car story.

But as with many things in life, the end is never truly the end.

With the retro-styling craze firmly gripping the automotive industry in the early 2000s, Ford saw fit to release their own throwback model in the form of the fifth generation Mustang in 2004 as a 2005 model. The car was greeted with universal acclaim for its modern interpretation of the ’67-’68 Mustang body style.

What better time and car could there be to inspire Ford to resurrect a legendary model from its history?

So it was that at the 2005 New York International Auto Show, Ford unveiled the new Shelby Cobra GT500. Designed by Ford’s Special Vehicle Team with Carroll Shelby on board as Senior Advisor, the new GT500 was the most powerful factory-built Mustang to date.

The production version hit the streets of America the following year as a 2007 model in both coupe and convertible versions. Replacing the Mustang GT’s 300 horsepower 4.6 liter SOHC three-valve V8 was a supercharged 5.4 liter, 32-valve, twin-cam V8 that pushed out 500 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque.

The engine featured a Roots-type supercharger adding 8.5 pounds of boost, a water-to-air intercooler, a forged-steel crankshaft and connecting rods, aluminum pistons, aluminum cylinder heads, and a low-profile intake manifold.

Backing the engine was a heavy-duty Tremec TR6060 6-speed manual gearbox, and at the rear, a modified 8.8-inch diff containing a 3.31:1 ratio with limited slip.

Stiffer springs along with Tokico struts and shocks were installed that sharpened the handling, as did stiffer stabilizer bars front and rear.

On the exterior, a new front fascia resided with a large grille, round fog lamps below the turn signals, and an air splitter at its base. A powerdome hood with heat extractors replaced the standard GT part. At the rear, a ducktail spoiler and a diffuser beneath the bumper were present to add downforce at speed.

All in all, the new GT500 lived up to its forebears, providing excellent performance and standout appearance, largely owing to technologies and materials that were non-existent decades before when the Shelby Mustang was first unleashed.