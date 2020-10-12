$10K Drag Shootout 3: Episode Schedule And Partnership With MAVTV!

After much anticipation, the Horsepower Wars staff is excited to announce the episode release schedule for $10K Drag Shootout 3 No Prep Edition in addition to a partnership with Lucas Oil’s cable and satellite television channel MAVTV.

For the first time, Horsepower Wars will be partnering with MAVTV to broadcast $10K Drag Shootout on cable and satellite television. MAVTV Motorsports Network is owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products and is the only cable television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports. They go beyond the mainstream events to cover a multitude of grassroots racing from all around the world covering everything from drag racing, to sprint boats, rallycross, ice racing, drifting, short course off-road truck racing, and everything in between.

“We live for custom car builds and drag racing, it’s in our DNA,” said John Duff, Head of Content at MAVTV. “So when we were presented with the opportunity to partner with Horsepower Wars and broadcast Season 3 of their highly popular drag racing show with a no-prep twist, we knew it would be a perfect fit and blend nicely into our already impressive lineup of automotive content.” Episodes of $10K Drag Shootout 3 No Prep Edition will be airing on MAVTV every Sunday with the first episode premiering on November 1, 2020.

“Having had the opportunity to be hands-on with last year’s 2019 Horsepower Wars build-offs, it was truly impressive to see these amazing teams bring their cars to life,” said Tom Bogner, Lucas Oil Director of Motorsports. “Forrest Lucas built Lucas Oil around problem-solving additives, so utilizing Lucas Oil Products in the Horsepower Wars builds is a natural way to demonstrate the effectiveness of our performance-enhancing products.”

Fans of the show who do not have access to MAV TV will be able to watch the upcoming season on the same platforms as years past on Horsepowerwars.com in addition to the Horsepower Wars Facebook and YouTube beginning every Tuesday starting on November 3.

There was no shortage of drama leading up to and during the production of Season 3. Last year’s international champions, Team Enemies Everywhere, was all set to return and defend their title when the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from traveling back to the Horsepower Wars Headquarters. As if a pandemic wasn’t challenging enough, the replacement team for Enemies Everywhere, Team Out In Front, was hit by a large tropical storm but were able to persevere the natural disaster nonetheless. Unfortunately, additional setbacks caused yet another team to drop out of the competition all before filming began. Luckily Team Villain Squad, led by 2019 Dream Team member Jorge “Geo” Ramos, was able to join the season just in time with barely one week of notice.

Make sure you tune in this November as the teams go head-to-head in the $10K Drag Shootout 3 presented by Lucas Oil and follow us on Facebook and Instagram for behind-the-scenes content!

