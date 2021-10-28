Every year, hundreds of Fox body Mustangs descend upon North Carolina’s Foxtoberfest. The event which started with only 60 Fox-body Mustangs in 2011 has now grown into a multi-day event that hosts over 600 Fox body Mustangs at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This has made Foxtoberfest one of the largest Fox body specific events in the nation! This year, Foxtoberfest will be celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Foxtoberfest Pre-Show Fun

Leading up to the main car show will be a series of community building meetups, which will include brewery tours with famous YouTube Mustang fanatics and a trip to Fox Mustang Restoration. A kickoff party is scheduled for Friday night, featuring halloween outfits, music, food and prizes.

A poker fun aptly named “The Fox Hunt” will be going on during the week, as well. There will be a list of locations to drive your Mustang to in order to receive a card — once you have enough cards for a full hand of poker you’ll be entered to win some prizes, including a 2022 Foxtoberfest VIP Experience!

Car Show

Saturday the event gates will open and a sea of Fox body Mustangs will infiltrate the infield. The best part of the car show is that all Fox body Mustangs are welcome. The show encompasses everything from concourse restoration to “found in a field” builds. The show will be judged by popular vote and includes classes like “Best Original” or “Most in Need Of Upholstery” for comical relief.

Yard Sale!

Saturday will also include a full scale sale operation. Interested in a new Fox chassis? No problem. A section of the track will be set up for car sales. Are you needing parts? A variety of vendors and manufacturers will be on site selling products. Do you love thrift shopping? Last year’s swap meet did so well, it’s making a return! Don’t forget to take your cash and enjoy some new parts, apparel or a new project car.

If you’re a Fox body fanatic like we are, then you won’t want to miss this event. However if you do, no worries: Ford Muscle will be covering this event with a gallery of cars and some highlight vehicles. Hope to see you there!