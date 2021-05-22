16th Annual NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl To Be Continued

This year ranks the 16th running of the NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl Of Street Legal Drag Racing. Scheduled over the weekend of May 15-17, 2021 as the third event of the 2021 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals drag racing series, rain proved to be the biggest obstacle for most racers and event organizers. The remaining final rounds will be contested at the next available event.

Rainy Results

Tony Hobson killed it in qualifying with a 4.279 at 167.07 mph in his ProCharged ’90 Mustang in the combined NMRA VP Racing Madditives/NMCA Mickey Thompson Street Outlaw class. Randy Matlock’s bye run put him head-to-head with Tony in the finals. Both men will have to wait until the NMRA and NMCA meet up again in Martin, Michigan.

The NMRA’s Edelbrock Renegade class competed with the NMCA’s Edelbrock Extreme Street class. Joel Greathouse’s Jeremy Wolf-owned, KBX Performance-backed ’93 Mustang won four rounds to enter into the finals. Martin Connelly did the same with this ’90 Mustang, making for an all NMRA-based final round. Both men will have to wait until Norwalk, Ohio to claim their points.

In the JDM Engineering Limited Street class, Chad Wendel and 2020 Champion, Bill Putnam found themselves facing each other from their trailers due to rain. Randy Soper who had qualified second with his ’04 Mustang Mach 1 and Kevin McMullin who had qualified sixth in his ’94 Mustang both hustled hard enough to enjoy trips to the finals in the G-Force Racing Transmissions Coyote Stock class but also found their final match halted due to rain. The Richmond Gear Factory Stock class also came down to a drizzly wire with both Mark Anderson’s and Justin Fogelsonger’s ’86 Mustangs.

Some classes did see a final round. James Johnson Jr. took home the trophy in ARP Open Comp, and Adam Cox took home the win over Charlie “The Professor” McCulloch in the Exedy Racing Clutch Modular Muscle class. HP Tuners Super Stang class winner Andy Ransford beat out Kevin McKenna between the rain drops and the truck drivers in the Detroit Locker Truck & Lightning field came down to Johnny “Lightning” Wiker and Mike Roup. Roup chopped the tree cleanly and an 11.282 at 118.67 mph on an 11.23 dial-in was enough.

Competitors in QA1 True Street class cruised 30-miles around the Illinois area, from Madison to Collinsville and back before making three back-to-back passes down the dragstrip. Greg Edwards and his ’02 Chevy Camaro bested Tony Karamitsos and his ’69 Camaro both with 8-second averages.

The 2021 Holley NMRA Ford Nationals drag racing series continues at the NMRA Ford Performance Nationals at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, on June 10-13 and both the NMRA and the NMCA will duke it out again during the Arrington Performance NMRA/NMCA Power Festival presented by Force Engineering on July 22-25, 2021. For more information and advance tickets, visit NMRAdigital.com.