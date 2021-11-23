Here’s one from the supercar stratosphere. Dig this 2019 Ford GT that popped up over on BAT for an eye-watering $910,000. This thing is an iron fist in a velvet glove and embodies everything we love about modern Ford Performance. A high-strung beast, it would be like taking Secaratariat down to the local store to pick a gallon of milk. Not to worry, if you have the cheddar this is one breathtaking Blue Oval beauty.

Pinnacle of Performance and Luxury

On the topic of how much cha-ching you’ll need to buy this car, let’s put it into perspective. You could buy a 2021 Mustang Shelby GT500 AND a house in the west coast city of your choice for the price of this GT. The car is so cool though, I found myself in a daydream rationalizing the sacrifices necessary to possess this thing.

The seller reveals key details of this particular example, “This 2019 Ford GT was purchased new by the seller from Pat Milliken Ford of Redford, Michigan, in November 2019. The car is finished in Frozen White over a black leather Dark Energy interior. Power comes from a mid-mounted, twin-turbocharged 3.5L EcoBoost V6 paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle. Features include red-painted Brembo brake calipers, carbon-ceramic rotors, 20” gloss exposed carbon-fiber wheels, gloss carbon-fiber exterior trim, a front axle lift system, six-point harness anchors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a titanium exhaust system. This second-generation GT has 1,400 miles and is now offered with a window sticker, an accident-free Carfax report, and a clean Texas title in the owner’s name.”

If all this grabs you, head on over to BAT and place your bid. What would it look like to finance this car? With 10% down and 4.9% interest financing over 72 months, it would come out to around $12K a month.