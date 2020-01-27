2020 ROUSH F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition Debuts at SHOT Show in Vegas

If you are a truck enthusiast and self-proclaimed gearhead, then you know it doesn’t get any better than owning a powerful vehicle that is “Built Ford Tough” and equipped with enough tactical gear to handle any situation.

This month at the annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Roush Performance debuted it’s new 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition vehicle. The limited-edition F-150 comes fully equipped with exclusive 5.11 Tactical gear, performance upgrades, and styling elements to create a dependable purpose-built tactical truck.

“Teaming up with 5.11 Tactical was the perfect way to expand our offerings for our outdoor-focused truck customers,” said Jack Roush Jr. “This truck has just the right look for the tactical market and the performance you expect from a Roush-charged truck.”

Every Roush 5.11 Tactical F-150 comes equipped with the 5.0-liter V-8 engine and is outfitted with the popular 2.65-liter Roush Supercharger system producing a mindblowing 650-horsepower and 610 lb-ft of torque.

The truck comes standard with the Roush Dual Tip Active Exhaust System for added power and a more aggressive tone. Enthusiasts can choose between four settings: Touring mode, Off-Road mode, Sport mode, or Custom mode to customize your exhaust note on the Roush Active Exhaust mobile app.

Each vehicle will be available in an Agate Black or Abyss Gray color scheme and will feature custom-designed digital camo and 5.11 Tactical graphics on the exterior. The truck also comes standard with custom 20-inch Roush wheels in a black finish wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber A/TX LT305/55R20 all-terrain tires for optimal traction on and off-road. A Roush/Fox 2.0 Performance Series suspension system completes the suspension upgrades.

2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition Standard Upgrades 650-horsepower Roush Supercharger System

Roush Dual-Tip Active Exhaust

Roush/Fox 2.0 Off-Road Suspension System

General Tire Grabber ATX Tires

Bespoke 20-inch Black Roush Wheels

Roush Grille with Signature Lighting

Front Bumper Cover

Digi-Camo Graphics

5.11 Tactical Graphics

Fender Badging

Serialized Interior Badging

Roush Console Vault

Fender Flares with Integrated Accent Lighting

Roush Premium Leather with USA Flag

Roush Custom Gauge Cluster

Integrated Roush “R” Puddle Lamps

Roush Key Fobs

Roush Off-Road Utility Kit

5.11 Tactical Gear and Owner’s Kit

Serialized Certificate of Authenticity

Custom hard case with foam insert

Heavy-duty LE EMT Multi-Tool

Custom tactical pen

Steel Utility Money Clip Multi-Tool

Roush/5.11 Tactical branded duffle bag

Range hat

USA flag patch

This Limited Edition F-150 has the 5.11 Tactical Advantage

What makes the Roush F-150 genuinely unique is the addition of some killer gear from 5.11 Tactical. Each ordered vehicle comes standard with an exclusive 5.11 Tactical/Roush Performance Gear kit. The kit includes a custom 5.11 Tactical hard case with foam insert holding a heavy-duty responder’s multi-tool, custom tactical pen, steel multi-tool money clip, tactical duffle bag featuring Roush and 5.11 branding, a range hat, and USA flag patch.

“5.11 is excited to collaborate with the ROUSH team on the F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition truck. The truck exudes preparedness, which is at the core of 5.11’s ‘Always Be Ready’ mantra,” said 5.11’s Chief Marketing Officer, Debra Radcliff. “We strive to keep our end-users ready for life’s most demanding missions, and the Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition truck absolutely accomplishes this while they’re out on the road.”

The 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition starts at $31,000 above the price of the base vehicle, which will be built only on the Lariat 5.0-liter platform and comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty. New owners also have the option of adding a chase rack with dual 10-inch Rigid SR Pro Series light bars. Each truck will include a unique serialized certificate of authenticity and is hand-built in the Roush Performance facility in Plymouth Township, Michigan.

The vehicle is now available to order, but you better hurry because only 150 units will be built. Once ordered, this limited edition truck can be shipped to any Roush Performance Authorized Ford Dealer across the country by the Spring of 2020.

For more information on how to build and price your 2020 Roush F-150 5.11 Tactical Edition vehicle, you can click on the official website here.