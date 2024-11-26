2024 TMI TRIM Award Winners Announced

TMI Products recently concluded its third annual TRIM Award ceremony at the 2024 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The show again drew a large crowd of car enthusiasts eager to witness the crowning of the best in automotive interior design and craftsmanship. Vehicles competed across ten categories, each showcasing exceptional skill and creativity.

All winners received a trophy and a “Golden Ticket” to the 2025 Barrett-Jackson Cup in Scottsdale, Arizona, and gift certificates from FiTech, Optima Batteries, and Mother’s. The grand champion got an extra prize: a complete TMI interior for their next project.

Jeremiah Belk’s 1966 Chevrolet Nova took the award for Best Car. This Nova sports a full custom interior put together by Sean Smith and crafted out in Ontario, California, by Sew Cal Rods. The car sports TMI front seats upgraded with bolstering, giving it that extra oomph. The dash speaks to the builder’s craftsmanship, put together by Driven Speed Shop.

The Best Truck award at the gathering went to Ellezy Bodhi’s 1953 Chevy 3100 pickup.

Tracy Weaver’s 1957 Pontiac Safari Two-Door Wagon won Best SUV or Wagon.

Brian Myers’ 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle earned the Best Full Interior award. Built by Lakeside Speed and Shine. This Chevelle already had a winning reputation as the 2024 TMI Road Tour winner. This victory guaranteed its entry into the TRIM Awards, where it continued its success.

The Most Creative entry was the 1959 Chrysler 300e of Tony Arme. This car features a true, one-off interior that no one has ever done before.

Tim Palazzolo’s 1970 Chevrolet Camaro took Best Color-Matching.

This Camaro shows just how incredible blue can be as an interior color if done right. It is a one-off design in the custom interior by Cato’s Custom Upholstery.

Randy Wilcox’s 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was recognized with the Best Custom Car Interior award.

Earl Brignac’s 1986 Chevrolet C10 Pickup won the Best Custom Truck Interior award.

David Price’s 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was the hands-down Fan Favorite. The bright interior does feature full Alcantara and carbon fiber, but it is the laser etching that gives the tartan pattern its uniqueness. As much homage as the design pays to the heritage of the SLR, it’s an obvious crowd-pleaser.

The Best of Show award for this year was taken by the creation of Ring Brothers and Sean Smith, a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. With a gorgeous custom interior from Gabe’s Custom Interiors designed by interior designer Sean Smith, this Blazer brings old-world craftsmanship and a modern 3D design process.