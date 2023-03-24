30-Plus Images Of The All-New Mustang GT3 On The Track

As you might have noticed, we are very excited about the all-new S650 Mustang. Since its introduction in September 2022, we have been covering updates on the S650 EcoBoost and GT platform, as well as playing close attention to the sinister Mustang Dark Horse. While the factory 2024 Mustangs have been indexed with information, the track cars have yet to be presented since the reveal.

While the Mustang Dark Horse is the closest street-legal counterpart to the racing side, it did take a few months for the race-spec vehicles to seep through. Now we’re starting to get video and images of the carbon clad Mustang GT3 railing through the corners of Sebring. Needless to say, we could not be more excited to continue providing coverage of this corner carving beast!

The partnership of Multimatic Motorsports and Ford has created a chassis that features aggressive aerodynamics with a massive rear diffuser and pillar mounted wing. Large vents throughout the frontal area provide cooling. Of course the body being completely carbon fiber has attracted a lot of eyes towards it, as well.

Under the hood, the Mustang GT3 sports a 5.4-liter Coyote-based engine that is built with endurance in mind. Although Ford has yet to release any documentation on it, it would be interesting to see what, if any, similarities there are between Ford’s Gen-3 Australian V8 Supercar engine and the GT3 aside from displacement, as both Ford Performance and the Mustang are global brands. However, we’ll have to wait to confirm these details at a later date.

In any case, Ford bringing out Joey Hand and Multimatic bringing Harry Tincknell for testing means that this chassis is getting serious driver input from top drivers. We look forward to next year’s race season when Ford joins the grid with its Mustang GT3 at the 24 Hours of Daytona.

All photos taken by Wes Duenkel.